Pi-sized Apollo Lake SBC offers optional 5G and PoE

Axiomtek’s Raspberry Pi sized “KIWI310” SBC runs Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s Apollo Lake with up to 4GB LPDDR4 and 64GB eMMC plus 4x USB, GbE, micro-HDMI, M.2 E-key, and 40-pin GPIO, with options including 5G, PoE, and a case.



Over the years, Axiomtek has produced numerous embedded boards and systems based on Intel’s Apollo Lake platform, including its 100 x 72mm PICO319 Pico-ITX SBC. Its new KIWI310 is even smaller, coming in at a Raspberry Pi like 85 × 56mm, or “1/8-inch.” The KIWI310 runs Linux or Win 10, with Android by request, on Intel’s dual-core, 1.1GHz/2.4GHz Celeron N3350, which has a 6W TDP.







KIWI310 (left) and enclosed, APC208 model

The KIWI310 has a Raspberry Pi style layout and supports “versatile AIoT applications in robotics, industrial automation, retail, video surveillance, smart city, and more.” The AI is enabled via an M.2 E-key slot, which Axiomtek says supports an Intel Movidius Myriad X NPU module.

Other compact Apollo Lake based SBC include Aaeon’s 90 x 56mm UP Core Plus, which similarly supplies a Myriad AI chip, and Adlink’s larger, sandwich-style Vizi-AI, which offers both a Myriad X and 40-pin GPIO.







KIWI310 with Waveshare 5G HAT plugging into 40-pin GPIO (from YouTube video below)

The KIWI310 also has a 40-pin GPIO connector. Although there are no promises of Raspberry Pi HAT compatibility, the YouTube video farther below shows a Waveshare 5G HAT being plugged into the 40-pin connector. Yet, the announcement says the 5G comes from the M.2 E-key slot, which typically is used for WiFi/BT.

The GbE port is accompanied by a PoE chip and is said to support PoE via a PoE HAT. The SBC is also supports peripherals including temperature sensors, RFID kits, G-sensor, light sensors, and LED units, all of which presumably use the 40-pin interface.







KIWI310 detail views

The KIWI310 is available via two SKUs: one with 2GB RAM and 32GB eMMC and the other with 4GB and 64GB. The YouTube video says the board supports up to 8GB RAM.

Other features include micro-HDMI, 2x USB 3.2 Gen1, 2x USB 2.0, and a power-only USB Type-C port. There is also an optional, 96 x 60 x 37mm enclosed model called the APC208.

Specifications listed by Axiomtek for the PICO319 include:

Processor — Intel Celeron N3350 (2x Apollo Lake cores @ 1.1GHz to 2.4GHz; Intel Gen9 Graphics; 6W TDP

Memory/storage — 2GB or 4GB LPDDR4 (expandable to 8GB); 32GB or 64GB eMMC

Networking — Gigabit Ethernet port (Realtek RTL8111) with Wake-on-LAN, PXE boot, and optional PoE via HAT

Other I/O: Micro-HDMI port 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 host ports 2x USB 2.0 host ports USB Type-C PD for power input (9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A)

Expansion: M.2 E-key 2230 (USB 2.0, PCIe) slot for Myriad X or WiFi/BT 40-pin GPIO (UART, I2 C, SPI, GPIO, PWM, etc.)

Other features — Watchdog; HW monitoring; heatsink; optional 5G module; optional 96 x 60 x 37mm case (APC208)

Operating temperature — 0 to 60°C (0 to 40°C for case version) with 10% to 95% relative humidity resistance

Power — 9-20VDC via USB Type-C; Lithium 3V/220mAH battery; optional Type-C power adapter

Dimensions — 85 × 56mm

Operating system — Linux, Win 10; Android by request







KIWI310 video overview



Further information

The KIWI310 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.

