Renesas board supports Microsoft Azure Cloud Connectivity

Earlier this month, Renesas announced that their new CK-RA6M5 and CK-RX65N embedded kits are now supported by the Azure Cloud platform. These devices are loaded with various onboard sensors and they are also compatible with the Edge Impulse machine learning firmware.

Both Renesas Cloud kits provide very similar peripherals, however the first board is powered by a RA6M5 chip while the other board integrates an RX65N MCU :

