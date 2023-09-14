All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

HMI-Board incorporates Renesas RA6M3 MCU

Sep 13, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 126 views

The HMI Board is a development board developed in collaboration by RT-Thread, LVGL and Renesas. The board is built around a RA6M3 Renesas microcontroller and it aims at applications that require GUI displays and IoT connectivity.

This open-source development board is powered by the Renesas RA6M3 microcontroller (R7FA6M3AH3CFB), featuring the following specifications:

  • RA6M3 (R7FA6M3AH3CFB) – Arm Cortex-M4F core (up to 120MHz); w/ 2MB Flash/640KB RAM, integrated TFT controller, 2D accelerator, and JPEG decoder

 
HMI board architecture and side view
(click images to enlarge)

For connectivity, the board integrates the RW007 which is described as a SPI/UART Wi-Fi module based on the Cortex-M4 Wi-Fi SoC developed by Shanghai Ruiside Electronic Technology Co.  

 

The following RT-Thread-Studio GitHub contains some documentation and examples related to the board. The demo video above also shows some of the capabilities of the board. 

 
HMI board pinout and 4.3″ LCD display
(click images to enlarge)

This RT-Thread article indicates that the HMI-board “comes pre-burned with the RT-Thread 5.0.0 release version and has the FinSH component enabled by default (connected to the DAP-Link virtual serial port) in addition to demo examples.” 

Specifications listed for the RT-Thread×Renesas×LVGL HMI board include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 4.3” LCD 16-bit w/ 480 x 272 resolution (RGB 888, capacitive)
    • 1x Mic
    • 1x Speaker
  • Connectivity:
    • 10/100M RJ45 port
    • RW007 Wi-Fi module
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x CAN interface
    • 2x PMOD expansion interface
    • 1x Arduino UNO interface
    • 3x User buttons, 1x Reset button
  • USB:
    • 2x USB Type-C ports
  • Power:
    • 5V (via USB type-C)

Further information

The RT-Thread×Renesas×LVGL HMI Board can be obtained for $27.26 from AliExpress (not including shipping). 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...