HMI-Board incorporates Renesas RA6M3 MCU
Sep 13, 2023
The HMI Board is a development board developed in collaboration by RT-Thread, LVGL and Renesas. The board is built around a RA6M3 Renesas microcontroller and it aims at applications that require GUI displays and IoT connectivity.
This open-source development board is powered by the Renesas RA6M3 microcontroller (R7FA6M3AH3CFB), featuring the following specifications:
- RA6M3 (R7FA6M3AH3CFB) – Arm Cortex-M4F core (up to 120MHz); w/ 2MB Flash/640KB RAM, integrated TFT controller, 2D accelerator, and JPEG decoder