All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

New ARIES Embedded Products Built on Renesas RZ/G2L Microprocessors

Sep 27, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 91 views

ARIES Embedded has recently unveiled two embedded platforms based on the Renesas RZ Family architecture. These SMARC-compliant modules serve a wide range of purposes, from rapid prototyping to applications in both commercial and industrial settings.

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.   

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • MRZG2LS – Single or Dual Cortex-A55 (up to 1.0GHz); H.264 Video codec; Arm Cortex-M33 coprocessor



MRZG2LS block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Both SMARC modules offer a wide array of interfaces to connect with various peripherals and sensors. For example, some of the interfaces supported are UART, I2C, SPI, ADC, 2x CAN, USB 2.0 Host/OTG, MIPI-CSI, MIPI-DSI among others.

MRZG2LS SMARC module
(click image to enlarge)

Aries Embedded indicates that these new devices adhere to the SGET SMARC 2.1 standard, ensuring compatibility and interchangeability with other SMARC-compliant modules and carriers to simplify development and scalability for a variety of projects.

MRZG2LS carrier board
(click image to enlarge)

The company suggests that their devices can be used in applications such as “entry-class industrial human machine interfaces (HMIs), embedded vision, edge artificial intelligence (edge-AI), real-time control, industrial ethernet connectivity, and embedded devices with video capabilities.”

Moreover, both SoMs are available in two temperature ranges: commercial (0°C to +70°C) and industrial (-40°C to +85°C).

Specifications listed for the MRZG2LS/MRZV2LS SoMs and carrier boards include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 512MB – 4GB DDR4 RAM
    • SPI NOR
    • Up to 64GB eMMC NAND Flash
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x HDMI ports 
  • Camera:
    • 2x MIPI-CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE ports
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0
    • 1x USB 3.0
  • Other FeatureS:
    • RTC connector
  • Power:
    • 5V DC in
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 70°C (commercial)
    • -40°C to 85°C (industrial)
  • Mechanical:
    • SGET SMARC 2.1 standard

Further information

Aries Embedded has not disclosed the pricing for these devices, and they are expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2023. For further details, refer to the product announcement.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...