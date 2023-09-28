New ARIES Embedded Products Built on Renesas RZ/G2L Microprocessors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ARIES Embedded has recently unveiled two embedded platforms based on the Renesas RZ Family architecture. These SMARC-compliant modules serve a wide range of purposes, from rapid prototyping to applications in both commercial and industrial settings.



According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

