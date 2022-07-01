Raspberry Pi Pico W supports Wi-Fi and starts at $6

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Raspberry Pi Foundation launched yesterday a new tiny platform based on the RP2040 silicon. The new device is called the Raspberry Pi Pico W and it provides connectivity by integrating the CYW43439 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module from Infineon.



The Raspberry Pi Pico W uses the same processor as its predecessor, the Raspberry Pi Pico. The RP2040 provides two Arm Cortex-M0+ processors with a maximum frequency of 133MHz, 264KB SRAM and 2MB QSPI Flash storage.

Raspberry Pi Pico W front (top) and back (bottom)

The addition Infineon CYW43439 radio module enables the Raspberry Pi Pico W with 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2. Unfortunately, only the Wi-Fi capability is supported for now. The MicroUSB port is still used to deliver power and for programming.

As it can be seen from the images below, the pinout for the Raspberry Pi Pico W is very similar to the pinout from the Raspberry Pi Pico.

Raspberry Pi Pico W pinout (left) and Raspberry Pi Pico pinout (right)

The RPI foundation has already compiled documentation for the Raspberry Pi Pico W including Cadence design files, STEP files and Fritzing parts. Users can still use their MicroPython based SDK, which now includes wireless networking support. Refer to this link for more details regarding hardware and software documentation.

The company also mentioned they will release more demos and documentation in the next months, so maybe they’ll release more info about the Bluetooth capability as well.

Specifications listed for the Raspberry Pi Pico W include:

Processor System: Dual ARM Cortex-M0+ (up to 133MHz)

Memory/Storage: 264kB on-chip SRAM 2MB QSPI flash

Connectivity: Infineon CYW43439 for 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi 4 (Bluetooth unsupported for now)

USB: 1x MicroUSB

I/O Interfaces: 2x SPI, 2x I2C, 2x UART 26x GPIOs, 16x PWM, 3x 12-bit ADC 8x PIO state machines

Software: Raspberry Pi Pico SDK

Power: 5V

Operating temperature: -20°C to 70°C

Dimensions: 51 x 21mm



Further information

The new Raspberry Pi Pico W is available for $6 through the Raspberry Pi Foundation approved resellers.