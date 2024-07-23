Radxa Teases Upgraded ROCK 5B+ SBC with LPDDR5 RAM and Onboard Wi-Fi 6

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Radxa has introduced an upgraded version of their Radxa ROCK 5B, originally launched in 2022. This latest iteration of the single-board computer retains the Rockchip RK3588 SoC from its predecessors, now enhanced with significant upgrades including LPDDR5 RAM, dual M.2 M Key connectors, onboard Wi-Fi 6, among other features.

The ROCK 5B+, following its predecessors—the ROCK 5B and the ROCK 5B Blue Edition—continues to feature the Rockchip RK3588 SoC, comprising a quad-core Cortex-A76 CPU up to 2.4GHz and a quad-core Cortex-A55 at 1.8GHz.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The device includes an Arm Mali G610MC4 GPU, which supports a wide array of graphics and computational APIs including OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.2, and Vulkan 1.2. It also features a NPU that supports multiple data types and is capable of performing up to 6TOPs, useful for artificial intelligence tasks.