Radxa Teases Upgraded ROCK 5B+ SBC with LPDDR5 RAM and Onboard Wi-Fi 6

Jul 22, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 167 views

Radxa has introduced an upgraded version of their Radxa ROCK 5B, originally launched in 2022. This latest iteration of the single-board computer retains the Rockchip RK3588 SoC from its predecessors, now enhanced with significant upgrades including LPDDR5 RAM, dual M.2 M Key connectors, onboard Wi-Fi 6, among other features.

The ROCK 5B+, following its predecessors—the ROCK 5B and the ROCK 5B Blue Edition—continues to feature the Rockchip RK3588 SoC, comprising a quad-core Cortex-A76 CPU up to 2.4GHz and a quad-core Cortex-A55 at 1.8GHz.

The device includes an Arm Mali G610MC4 GPU, which supports a wide array of graphics and computational APIs including OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.2, and Vulkan 1.2. It also features a NPU that supports multiple data types and is capable of performing up to 6TOPs, useful for artificial intelligence tasks.


Radxa ROCK 5B+ upgrades
One of the significant upgrades in the ROCK 5B+ is the shift from LPDDR4X to LPDDR5 RAM, providing configurations from 4GB to 32GB of 64bit LPDDR5. For storage, the SBC still provides SPI Flash for the bootloader and a microSD card slot, but now includes onboard eMMC instead of an eMMC socket as shown below.

Additionally, the expansion capabilities have been increased with the introduction of two M.2 M Key connectors, each supporting PCIe Gen 3 2-lane, for additional storage options.


Radxa ROCK 5B+ & 5B interfaces
The video input capabilities have been enhanced by transitioning from a micro HDMI connector to a full-size HDMI connector. The camera interface has been expanded to include another 4-lane MIPI CSI connector, allowing the connection of up to four cameras simultaneously.

The wireless connectivity has been upgraded to include an onboard RTL8852BE Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 module. Furthermore, a new M.2 B Key interface and SIM card slot have been added to support high-speed cellular mobile network access.


Radxa ROCK 5B+ other features
The multimedia capabilities remain robust, supporting the decoding of various video formats up to 8K resolution at 60fps. Equipped with dual HDMI 2.1 ports and a new DisplayPort via USB Type-C, the device facilitates high-resolution outputs across multiple screens.

SBC still features a 2.5GbE port, multiple USB ports, GPIO expansion header and maintains the same dimensions 100 mm x 75 mm

Specifications  listed for the Radxa ROCK 5B+:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 32GB LPDDR5
    • 1x SPI Flash for Bootloader
    • 1x Optional Onboard eMMC
    • 1x microSD Card Slot
  • Audio/Display:
    • 1x 4‐ring 3.5mm Headphone Jack w/ Mic Input
    • 1x Standard HDMI 2.1 (up to 8Kp60)
    • 1x Standard HDMI 2.1 (up to 4Kp60)
    • 1x DP (up to 4Kp60)
    • 1x 4-lane MIPI DSI (up to 1080p60)
  • Video Input:
    • 1x Standard HDMI Input (up to 4Kp60)
    • 2x 4-lane or 4x 2-lane MIPI CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • Onboard Wi-Fi 6 & BT 5.2 w/ Dual antenna connector
    • 1x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port w/ PoE (PoE HAT required)
    • 1x SIM card socket
  •  Expansion:
    • 2x M.2 M Key Connector
    • 1x M.2 B Key Connector
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40x pin GPIO header
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port
      • DP display up to 4Kp60
      • USB 3.1 Gen1 OTG
    • 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type A Host port
    • 2x USB 2.0 Type A Host port
  • Other Features:
    • 1x RTC battery connector, 1x PWM fan connector
    • 1x Power button, 1x Recovery button
    • 1x RGB LED
  • Certifications:
    • CE, FCC
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0° C to 50° C (recommended)
  • Mechanical:
    • 100 mm x 75 mm

Further information

Radxa has included an AliExpress link, but it does not appear to be working as of the publication date. For more information and future updates, refer to the product page.

