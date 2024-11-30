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Armbian 24.11 Update Highlights System Improvements and Hardware Expansion

Nov 30, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 221 views

Armbian 24.11 introduces significant updates designed to improve system performance, expand hardware compatibility, and enhance usability for developers and SBC enthusiasts alike. This release focuses on streamlining workflows, refining tools, and providing new pre-configured images to simplify specific use cases.

Armbian:

Armbian is an open-source operating system based on Linux, specifically designed for ARM-based single-board computers. It offers a lightweight and customizable environment, allowing users to run various applications and services on devices like the Raspberry Pi, Orange Pi, and many others.

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Key Highlights of Armbian 24.11

  • Build Framework: Faster builds and prebuilt configurations streamline custom firmware development for specialized projects.
  • Config Utility: Enhanced hardware control, automated scripting, and service management simplify system setup.
  • Rockchip Kernel: Improved GPU stability, power management, and peripheral support enhance operations for Rockchip-based SBCs.

Pre-configured Application Images

  • Home Assistant: Tailored images for seamless integration with smart home setups.
  • Security Tools: Preloaded tools for security-related projects, akin to Kali Linux.
  • OpenMediaVault: Optimized NAS solutions with minimal setup required.

Desktop Environments

Desktop options include KDE Neon, Gnome, and XFCE, with XFCE optimized for low-powered devices. Features like 3D acceleration and 4K video playback are supported on Rockchip hardware.

Improved Userspace and Tools

  • A rewritten armbian-config utility simplifies network configuration, SSH setup, and software management.
  • Integration with GitHub allows fast updates and robust testing processes for greater reliability.
  • Armbian supports systemd-networkd and Network Manager setups, enabling seamless migration between Debian, Ubuntu, and Armbian environments.


Armbian logo
(click image to enlarge)

Armbian indicates that they continue to collaborate with leading SBC vendors to enhance support and optimize devices. Current partnerships include Radxa, featuring a low-power mirror server built on the Rock 5 ITX platform, and Khadas, with ongoing support for the Edge2 and VIM series.

Support also extends to Bigtreetech’s CB1, BananaPi’s RK3588-powered M7, and their RISC-V-based F3. Renewed collaboration with FriendlyElec includes devices like the M6, T6, and R6x. While OS images are available for all targets, active support is prioritized for boards under team supervision due to resource constraints.

Further information

For more information on this month’s update, refer to the official Armbian announcement.

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