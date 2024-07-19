All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
OrangePi 5 Max SBC with M.2 Key Slot and 2.5GbE LAN Port

Jul 18, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 192 views

Orange Pi recently showcased their latest single-board computer, the OrangePi 5 Max, on their Twitter account. This device is powered by the octa-core Rockchip RK3588 and includes key interfaces such as a 2.5GbE LAN port and an M.2 M-Key slot for expansion.

The OrangePi 5 Max features the RK3588 SoC, an 8nm LP process chip similar to the one used in the Orange Pi 5 Pro covered a few months ago.

  • RK3588 SoC — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali-G610 Quad-core GPU, 6-TOPS NPU


RK3588 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The RK3588 SoC also features an integrated ARM Mali-G610 GPU, compatible with OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.2, and Vulkan 1.2. It also includes an embedded NPU supporting INT4/INT8/INT16/FP16 hybrid computing, offering up to 6 TOPS.

The OrangePi 5 Max comes with LPDDR5 RAM options of 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB. Storage options include an eMMC socket, a MicroSD card slot, and an M.2 M-Key slot supporting NVMe SSDs or SATA SSDs.


Orange Pi 5 Max pinout
(click image to enlarge)

Unlike the Orange Pi 5 Pro, which has a GbE LAN and a Wi-Fi 5 + BT 5.0/BLE module, the OrangePi 5 Max features a PCIe extended 2.5G LAN interface (RTL8125BG) and an onboard Wi-Fi 6E + BT 5.3/BLE module. The board also includes two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, dual HDMI 2.1 outputs (supporting up to 8K@60FPS), and multiple camera interfaces.


Orange Pi 5 Max bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

The 40-pin GPIO expansion port supports DC 5V and 3.3V power output and configurable interfaces such as UART, PWM, I2C, SPI, CAN, and GPIO. Other features include a Type-C power supply interface, an RGB LED, a 5V fan socket, and an RTC with a 3V 2-pin socket.


Orange Pi 5 Max top view
(click image to enlarge)

The OrangePi 5 Max supports multiple operating systems, including OrangePi OS (Droid, Arch, OH), Ubuntu, Debian, and Android 12.

Specifications listed for the Orange Pi 5 Max:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4GB/8GB/16GB LPDDR5
    • eMMC socket
    • 16MB SPI NOR Flash
    • 1x microSD card slot
  • Audio:
    • 1x 3.5mm headphone jack w/ mic input
    • ES8388 codec
    • HDMI 2.1 eARC
  • Display:
    • 2x HDMI 2.1 (up to 8K@60Hz)
    • 1x MIPI DSI 4-Lane
    • 1x MIPI D-PHY RX 4-Lane
  • Camera:
    • 2x 4-lane MIPI CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5GbE LAN (RTL8125BG)
    • Wi-Fi 6E+BT 5.3/BLE (AP6611)
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 M-Key slot (PCIe 3.0 4-Lane)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO expansion header
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0 ports
    • 2x USB 2.0 ports
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Boot button, 1x Power button
    • 1x RGB LED
    • UART Debug Serial port (via 40-pin header)
  • Power:
    • 5V/5A DC (via USB Type-C)
  • Mechanical:
    • 89mm x 57mm x 1.6mm
    • 62g

Further Information

According to the Orange Pi Twitter account, the pricing for the Orange Pi 5 Max is as follows: $75.00 for the 4GB RAM model, $95.00 for the 8GB RAM model, and $125.00 for the 16GB RAM model. However, the 4GB model is not listed on their AliExpress product page.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

