Radxa Unveils Solder-Down rCore Module Line With RK3308 and IQ-9075 Edge AI Variants

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Radxa has introduced two new solder-down modules in its rCore series, using LGA or castellated interfaces for compact, vibration-resistant designs suited to industrial, transportation, and rugged IoT systems. The new rCore-RK3308 and rCore-Q9075 modules integrate processing, memory, storage, and connectivity within small footprints to support applications ranging from low-power IoT to high-performance edge AI.

The rCore-RK3308 is based on the Rockchip RK3308B seen on the ROCK PI S SBC launched in 2019. The module adopts a 35 × 35 mm solder-down form factor with a 120-pin expansion interface to support a wide range of embedded peripherals. It integrates a quad-core Arm Cortex-A35 CPU running at 1.0 GHz, featuring Armv8-A architecture, Neon SIMD acceleration, TrustZone, and VFPv3 floating-point support.

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Memory configurations include 256 MB or 512 MB of DDR3, while storage options range from onboard NAND (128 MB to 512 MB) to eMMC (8 GB or 16 GB), with microSD expansion available up to 128 GB.

The product page features a compatible carrier board offering features such as 802.11 b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 via a Realtek RTL8723DS module, alongside 100 Mbps Ethernet support. The module offers USB 2.0 OTG and USB 2.0 host interfaces and supports Debian or Ubuntu Linux. This carrier board appears to the the Shajin according to their old Radxa Wiki pages.



rCore-RK3308 + Carrier Board

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On the other hand, the rCore-Q9075 occupies the opposite end of the performance spectrum, integrating Qualcomm’s Dragonwing IQ-9075 processor for high-end edge computing. The platform features an octa-core Kryo Gen 6 CPU running up to 2.36 GHz, an Adreno 663 GPU, and dual Hexagon NPUs capable of delivering up to 200 TOPS of INT8 performance.

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Radxa notes that the module is part of the previously announced Fogwise AIRbox Q900 system. The rCore-Q9075 supports LPDDR5 memory with ECC, UFS 3.1 storage, eMMC 5.1, PCIe Gen4 NVMe, and a wide range of I/O options.

Interfaces include 2.5 GbE with TSN, PCIe Gen4 (2-lane and 4-lane), USB 3.1 Gen2, USB 2.0, UART, SPI, I²C, and up to 149 general-purpose I/O pins. Display support includes multiple DisplayPort/eDP channels and dual MIPI-DSI, while camera expansion supports up to 16 sensors with MIPI-CSI2.



Fogwise AIRbox Q900 Peripherals

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Supported AI frameworks include TensorFlow, PyTorch, ONNX, Paddle, and Caffe, with support for running generative models such as GPT, LLaMA, and Stable Diffusion locally. The Hexagon Tensor Processor integrates quad HVX and dual HMX units to accelerate matrix operations and DSP workloads.

Further Information

The rCore-RK3308 modules are already listed on AliExpress, with pricing varying by storage and wireless configuration. The base 512 MB model is available for about $11.16, while versions with WiFi and Bluetooth start around $13.99.

Models that add onboard eMMC are listed at $16.81 for the 8 GB variant and $21.05 for the 16 GB option. For the higher-end rCore-Q9075, the module appears as part of the Fogwise AIRbox Q900 system through Arace Tech and AliExpress, priced at $540 for a configuration featuring 36 GB of LPDDR5 and 128 GB of UFS storage.

More details about their lineup can be found on the rCore page on Radxa’s site.