PiBeam is an IR transceiver based on the Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Kickstarter recently featured a compact USB infrared transceiver based on the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller. The PiBeam can be used to remotely control electronics such as laptops, TVs, etc. or it can be used as a Python-based learning platform.

The PiBeam from SB Components seems to be very similar to their HackyPi launched earlier this year also on Kickstarter.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

