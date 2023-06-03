All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
PiBeam is an IR transceiver based on the Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU

Jun 3, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 83 views

Kickstarter recently featured a compact USB infrared transceiver based on the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller. The PiBeam can be used to remotely control electronics such as laptops, TVs, etc. or it can be used as a Python-based learning platform.

The PiBeam from SB Components seems to be very similar to their HackyPi launched earlier this year also on Kickstarter.

  • RP2040 — 32-bit Dual Arm Cortex M0+ processor (up to 133MHz); 264 kB RAM


SB Components PiBeam 
As shown below, the PiBeam features an IR sensor on one of the board edges and a 1.14″ TFT LCD screen to display the commands available.

 

The PiBeam is also equipped with 3x programmable buttons, 1x Boot button, 1x USB type-A and 1x microSD card slot for external storage. Refer to the demo above for more details.


SB Components PiBeam 
The product page doesn’t seem to include documentation as of today, but it might be available in the future on the SB-Components GitHub repository. Moreover, the company mentioned that the PiBeam will support MicroPython and CircuitPython.

Further information

The standard price of the PiBeam is $30.00 while the super early bird price is advertised for $23.00. Shipping appears to be free to most countries.

