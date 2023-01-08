All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Compact ethical hacking device based on RP2040 MCU

Jan 7, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 215 views

Kickstarter recently featured the HackyPi which is an educational embedded device designed for ethical hacking and compatible with Python and C/C++. The device is based on the Raspberry Pi RP2040 and it can run scripts automatically by connecting it via USB.

The HackyPi is powered by the Dual core RP2040 microcontroller from Raspberry Pi.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • RP2040 — 32-bit Dual Arm Cortex M0+ processor (up to 133MHz); 264 kB SRAM

This compact device also integrates a 1.14 inch LED, an SD Card reader for storage and a button to start the scripts as shown below.  

 
HackyPi dimensions (left) and layout (right)
(click image to enlarge)

The product page specifies that the HackyPi can be programmed with Pico C/C++ SDK, MicroPython and CircuitPython with the help of Hid-Library. The product page also mentions they will provide documentation after the Kickstarter campaign ends, but Hackster.io has a short tutorial for the HackyPi. 

HackyPi demo

The video above also demonstrates some of the capabilities of the HackyPi, for example, shutting off a Laptop, turning on the camera, etc.  

Specifications listed for the HackyPi include: 

  • Storage:
    • 1x SD card reader
  • Display:
    • 1.14” LCD
  • USB:
    • 1x USB A port
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Push Button
  • Dimensions:
    • 55.04 x 23.20mm

 Further information

As of publication date, the HackyPi is available for ~£15.00 (New Year Special) on Kickstater.com. The standard price seems to be £20.00 and all orders include a free enclosure . Shipping is estimated to start in April 2023.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...