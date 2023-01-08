Compact ethical hacking device based on RP2040 MCU

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Kickstarter recently featured the HackyPi which is an educational embedded device designed for ethical hacking and compatible with Python and C/C++. The device is based on the Raspberry Pi RP2040 and it can run scripts automatically by connecting it via USB.

The HackyPi is powered by the Dual core RP2040 microcontroller from Raspberry Pi.

RP2040 — 32-bit Dual Arm Cortex M0+ processor (up to 133MHz); 264 kB SRAM

This compact device also integrates a 1.14 inch LED, an SD Card reader for storage and a button to start the scripts as shown below.