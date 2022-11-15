All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
SB Components introduces SquaryPi & SquaryFi for portable embedded apps

Nov 15, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 161 views

Last week, SB Components released the SquaryPi and SquaryFi embedded platforms which are based on the RP2040 silicon and the ESP-12E respectively. Both devices feature a 1.54” LCD display along with various interfaces. The company is also offering an expansion PCB board to add and mix these embedded devices.  

As mentioned before, the SquaryPi is based on the RP2040 32-bit Arm microcontroller with the following specs.

  • RP2040 – Dual-core ARM Cortex M0+ processor (up to 133MHz); 264kB on-chip SRAM; 1x DMA controller, 2x UARTs, 2x SPI, 2x I2C


SquaryPi front (left) and back (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The 1.54” LCD display integrated supports up to 240×240 pixels resolution and 350 nits brightness. According to the product page, “the SquaryPi is equipped with an inbuilt GC9A01 Driver and SPI Interface to reduce the number of IO pins required.”

As seen below, the device also features a Type-C USB, an SD card reader and a battery connector along with a charging IC to enable portability. The SquaryPi also seems to include up to 7x additional programmable GPIOs and an accelerometer.


SquaryFi front (left) and back (right)
(click images to enlarge)

On the other hand, the SquaryFi is implemented in a similar form factor. However, this compact board features the ESP-12E Wi-Fi module. For reference, the core of the ESP-12E is the ESP8266EX.

  • ESP-8266EX – 32-bit Tensilica L106 Diamond series (up to 160MHz); 36kB programmable SRAM; supports 2.4GHz-2.5GHz; supports TCP/IP protocol stack & with WPA/WPA2


2×3 Squary Console
(click image to enlarge)

Unlike the SquaryPi, the SquaryFi doesn’t include the SD card reader or the accelerometer. The SquaryFi also includes support for an external LiPo battery and up to 5x programmable GPIOs. 

 
SquaryPi/Fi additional features
(click images to enlarge)

The company is also offering Squary Consoles which are breakout boards that can accommodate various Squary devices. The Squary Consoles are available in a 2×1, 2×2 and a 2×3 form-factor. From the image above, it seems that the Squary boards interface with each other via I2C protocol.

Squary devices demonstration
 

 

 Further information

The company is offering the SquaryPi for ~$28 and the SquaryFi for $30. The 2×1 Squary Consoles start at ~$53 and it includes 2x Squary devices. Shipping is expected to occur around February of 2023. Also shipping costs $18 to most countries listed. For additional information refer to the product page on Kickstarter.com 

