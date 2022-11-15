SB Components introduces SquaryPi & SquaryFi for portable embedded apps

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Last week, SB Components released the SquaryPi and SquaryFi embedded platforms which are based on the RP2040 silicon and the ESP-12E respectively. Both devices feature a 1.54” LCD display along with various interfaces. The company is also offering an expansion PCB board to add and mix these embedded devices.

As mentioned before, the SquaryPi is based on the RP2040 32-bit Arm microcontroller with the following specs.

