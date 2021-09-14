Compact Elkhart Lake system offers triple GbE

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Ibase’s rugged “AGS103T” embedded system runs on Intel’s Elkhart Lake and offers up to 16GB DDR4, 3x GbE, 4x USB, 4x COM, 3x mini-PCIe, and M.2 B-key plus an optional 2.5-inch SATA bay.



The fanless, compact AGS103T is built around Intel’s 10nm-fabricated, MCU-equipped Elkhart Lake platform. The rugged, 218 x 110 x 57mm system is designed for embedded applications in factory automation, IoT gateway, edge computing, and automatic control systems.

The AGS103T follows Ibase AGS systems such as its Apollo Lake based and similarly DIN-rail mountable AGS100 series. The system is not based on Ibase’s 3.5-inch IB836 SBC, despite the similarity of combining Elkhart Lake with 3x GbE ports, but rather a mainboard called the SL100.







AGS103T (left) and detail views for the AGS103T and AGS103TS

(click images to enlarge)



Ibase offers four major SKUs, offering a choice of quad- or dual-core Atom processors and an option in either case for a 2.5-inch SATA bay for an SSD. The larger SATA models are referred to as the AGS103TS.

The quad-core, 1.5GHz/3.0GHz Atom x6413E and dual-core, 1.2GHz/3.0GHz Atom x6211E have 9W and 6W TDPs, respectively. No OS support was listed, but Linux and Windows should fit in fine.

A single slot supports 4GB to 16GB DDR4-3200 compared to a 32GB maximum on all the rival systems listed above. Major ports include 3x GbE, 2x USB 3.1, 2x USB 2.0, 4x RS232/422/485, and HDMI and DVI-I ports. Other features include a microSD slot, an audio I/O jack, 4x LEDs, and TPM 2.0. A terminal block interface supplies isolated 4-in/4-out GPIO.

For expansion, there 3x full-size mini-PCIe slots, two of which have PCIe support in addition to USB 2.0. There is also an M.2 B-key 3042/2242 socket with SATA support in addition to PCIe/USB 2.0. The system supplies 2x SIM card slots and 4x antenna holes.

The AGS103T is equipped with a terminal block for 9-36V DC input. There is also a power button and over/under/reverse voltage protection. DIN-rail and wall-mount kits are standard.

The aluminum and steel constructed system has a -20 to 70°C operating range with 5~90% @ 60°C (non-condensing) relative humidity tolerance. You also get 1 Grms vibration and 30G shock protection.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the AGS103T. More information may be found in Ibase’s announcement and product page.

