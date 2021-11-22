Tough little Coffee Lake SBC offers choice of Ubuntu or CentOS

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

VersaLogic has launched a rugged, Linux-ready “Eagle” SBC with a 9th Gen Xeon E-2276ML, up to 32GB DDR4 with ECC, 128GB of soldered NVMe, 2x GbE, 2x mini-DP++, 4x USB, 2x COM, and a SATA port.



Versalogic has released a compact industrial SBC that runs Ubuntu, CentOS, or Windows on a hexa-core, up to 2.4GHz Xeon E-2276ML from Intel’s 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh generation. The “Eagle” follows other avian-themed SBCs from VersaLogic including its Apollo Lake based Owl. Other compact Coffee Lake Refresh SBCs include Advantech’s 3.5-inch MIO-5393 and Premio’s CT-MCL01, among others.







Eagle

The Eagle will soon launch on Digi-Key starting at OEM pricing of $3,253 with 16GB of ECC-enabled DDR4 or $3,541 with 32GB ECC RAM. Both prices include a 128GB soldered NVMe drive.

The ready to deploy, 96 x 90 x 37mm SBC can fit inside a 1U enclosure. This not one of VersaLogic’s many PC/104 boards, but it offers PC/104 mounting points. Ruggedization features include a -40 to 85°C operating range, latching connectors, and MIL-STD-202H compliant shock and vibration protection.

As with most VersaLogic boards, I/O is expressed mostly via terminal connectors. There are a few real-world coastline ports, however, including 2x USB 3.1 and 2x mini-DP++. Other highlights include SATA, 2x GbE, 4x USB 2.0, 2x COM, and 8-bit DIO. The board has a 10-15VDC input.

Specifications listed for the Eagle include:

Processor — Intel 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh Xeon E-2276ML (6x cores at up to 2.4GHz); Intel UHD Graphics P630

Memory/storage: 16GB or 32GB DDR4 with ECC 128GB of soldered NVMe (larger capacity optional) SATA III port (optional second SATA)

Networking — 2x GbE

Other I/O: 2x mini-DP++ ports with optional HDMI adapters 2x USB 3.1 ports 4x USB 2.0 connectors 2x RS-232/422/485 connectors 8x TTL DIO channels (3.3V) I2C; 8254 timer/counters

Power — 10-15VDC (nominal 12V) terminal plug input; optional 300W ATX power supply; optional battery module

Other features — TPM 2.0 Latching connectors; 10-year product life; optional cables, system I/O paddleboard, conformal coating, revision locks, custom labeling, customized testing and screening

Operating temperature — -40 to 85°C

Ruggedization — MIL-STD-202H compliant shock and vibration resistance

Dimensions — 96 x 90 x 37mm

Weight — 476 g

Operating system — Linux (Ubuntu and CentOS), Windows, Windows Server and other x86 OSes



Further information

The Eagle will soon go on sale at Digi-Key for $3,253 (16GB RAM) or $3,541 (32GB), both with 128GB NVMe. More information may be found in VersaLogic’s announcement and product page.

