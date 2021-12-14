Module and dev kit run Linux on i.MX8M Plus

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

MYIR’s “MYC-JX8MPQ” module runs Linux on an i.MX8M Plus with 3GB LPDDR4 and 8GB eMMC. A “MYD-JX8MPQ” dev kit adds 2x GbE, 2x CAN, 2x USB 3.0, 2x Type-C, HDMI, 40-pin GPIO, MIPI-DSI/CSI, and 2x M.2.



MYIR announced a SODIMM-style module and feature-rich development board that showcase NXP’s NPU-equipped i.MX8M Plus. The $115 to $129 MYC-JX8MPQ module and $335 to $349 MYD-JX8MPQ dev kit follow other i.MX8 family boards from MYIR, including the i.MX8M based MYC-JX8MX module and MYD-JX8MX carrier, the i.MX8M Mini powered MYC-C8MMX and MYD-C8MMX, and the Mini-driven MYS-8MMX SBC.







MYC-JX8MPQ (left) and MYD-JX8MPQ

(click images to enlarge)



The 1.8GHz, Cortex-A53 powered i.MX8M Plus is available here in quad- and dual-core models, as well as the Quad Lite model, which lacks a 2.3-TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU) or video processor unit (VPU). There is also a Quad model that lacks the NPU but offers the VPU. These four, 0 to 95℃ tolerant SKUs are also available in -40 to 105℃ resistant models that are down-clocked to 1.6GHz but also add CAN-FD support. All the i.MX8M Plus variants integrate a 2D/3D GPU, an up to 800Mhz HiFi4 Audio DSP, an ISP, and a Cortex-M7 microcontroller.

Designed for machine learning and vision, advanced multimedia, and industrial automation applications, the MYC-JX8MPQ ships with a Linux stack based on NXP’s i.MX8M Plus specific Linux L5.10.9 distribution. The custom stack also offers U-boot, a Yocto 3.2.1 filesystem with QT 5.15.0, and a wide selection of drivers.







MYC-JX8MPQ rear view and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



— ADVERTISEMENT —



The MYC-JX8MPQ module provides 3GB LPDDR4, 8GB eMMC 5.1, and 32MB QSPI flash. The 82 x 45mm module has a 5V input and PMIC and expresses I/O via a 314-pin MXM 3.0 gold-finger connector.

The MYD-JX8MPQ development board gives life to almost all the MYC-JX8MPQ’s interfaces. Coastline ports include 2x GbE, USB 3.0 host, USB 3.0 OTG, and 2x USB Type-C: one for debug and the other with dual-role power (DRP) for either receiving or delivering power. There is also a 12VDC input jack and adapter.







MYD-JX8MPQ front and back detail views

(click images to enlarge)



MYD-JX8MPQ media features include an HDMI port for up to 4K displays plus a headphone jack, single- and dual-channel LVDS, 4-lane MIPI-DSI, and 2x 4-lane MIPI-CSI with an optional camera module. The board provides a microSD slot, 2x CAN, 2x UART, and a 10-pin header for an optional WiFi/BT module.

A Raspberry Pi compatible 40-pin GPIO interface offers more UART and GPIO, as well as MYC-JX8MPQ I/Os including up to 6x I2C and 3x SPI. Dual M.2 slots are available: one for an SSD and the other for a 5G module, which is supported with a SIM card slot.

Other features include an RTC with battery connector, a JTAG interface, a boot switch, a “switch,” and power, reset, and user buttons. The board ships with a heatsink and a fan header. Customization services are available along with the usual extensive documentation.



Further information

The MYC-JX8MPQ module is available in a wide variety of i.MX8M Plus models, as indicated above. Featured SKUs offer the Quad with NPU and VPU in commercial ($115) and industrial ($129) temperature ranges (single-unit pricing). These options are included in MYD-JX8MPQ dev kit SKUs listed at $335 (commercial) and $349 (industrial). The MYD-JX8MPQ dev kit ships with a heatsink, power adapter, power and USB conversion cables, and a Quick Start Guide. Options include a $99 7-inch touchscreen, $28 camera module, and $19 WiFi/BT module.

More information may be found in MYIR’s announcement and its MYC-JX8MPQ and MYD-JX8MPQ product pages.

