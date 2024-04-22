All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Ronetix Expands SoM Series With NXP i.MX93 and Renesas RZ/G2UL Chipsets

Apr 22, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 85 views

Ronetix continues to expand its range of System on Modules (SoMs) with several new products powered by NXP and Renesas processors, addressing a broad spectrum of needs in industrial automation, intelligent energy management, and embedded systems.

The RNX-iMX93-SMARC, measuring 82x50mm, leverages the NXP i.MX93 chipset. It features a 64-bit dual-core 1.7GHz ARM Cortex-A55 processor, enhanced by a 250MHz Cortex-M33 for real-time and low-latency tasks. Equipped with up to 2 GB LPDDR4-RAM and 512 GB eMMC storage, the module is tailored for complex operations.

Designed for industrial automation gateways, it includes dual CAN and Ethernet interfaces and integrates the Arm Ethos U-65 micro Neural Processing Unit for advanced neural network acceleration, making it ideal for machine vision and smart energy systems, capable of delivering up to 0.5 TOPs of computing performance.

For developers, Ronetix provides the RNX-SMARC-CARRIER evaluation and design-in carrier board, alongside a Yocto-based Linux Board Support Package, to facilitate the integration and deployment of this SoM.

 RNX-iMX93-SMARC module
The smaller RNX-iMX93-OSM measures 45x45mm and mirrors the high processing capabilities of its SMARC counterpart, optimized for direct PCB soldering and perfect for fully automated assembly lines. It includes similar dual-interface technology and the Ethos-U65 NPU for enhanced neural processing capabilities.

RNX-iMX93-OSM
The RNX-RZG2UL-OSM, with a compact 45x45mm footprint, utilizes the Renesas RZ/G2UL processor, featuring a 64-bit 1GHz ARM Cortex-A55 CPU and a 200MHz Cortex-M33, tailored for low-latency applications. This module is equipped with 1 GB DDR4-RAM and up to 16 GB eMMC, making it suitable for simpler GUI applications.

It includes a comprehensive set of interfaces such as CAN, Ethernet, RGB display, and MIPI-CSI camera, enhancing its versatility for various entry-level applications including industrial HMIs, medical devices, and PLC controllers.

RNX-RZG2UL-OSM
For developers looking to integrate these modules, Ronetix offers comprehensive support through the RNX-SMARC-CARRIER and RNX-OSM-CARRIER boards, alongside a Yocto-based Linux Board Support Package.

RNX-SMARC-CARRIER (left) & RNX-OSM-CARRIER (board) board
Further information:

For pricing, the RNX-RZG2UL-OSM is available at $135.00, while the RNX-iMX93-OSM is priced at €120.00. The accompanying RNX-OSM-CARRIER and RNX-SMARC-CARRIER boards are both offered at €230.00 each. For additional details visit the Ronetix Blog.

