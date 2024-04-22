Ronetix Expands SoM Series With NXP i.MX93 and Renesas RZ/G2UL Chipsets

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Ronetix continues to expand its range of System on Modules (SoMs) with several new products powered by NXP and Renesas processors, addressing a broad spectrum of needs in industrial automation, intelligent energy management, and embedded systems.

The RNX-iMX93-SMARC, measuring 82x50mm, leverages the NXP i.MX93 chipset. It features a 64-bit dual-core 1.7GHz ARM Cortex-A55 processor, enhanced by a 250MHz Cortex-M33 for real-time and low-latency tasks. Equipped with up to 2 GB LPDDR4-RAM and 512 GB eMMC storage, the module is tailored for complex operations.

Designed for industrial automation gateways, it includes dual CAN and Ethernet interfaces and integrates the Arm Ethos U-65 micro Neural Processing Unit for advanced neural network acceleration, making it ideal for machine vision and smart energy systems, capable of delivering up to 0.5 TOPs of computing performance.

For developers, Ronetix provides the RNX-SMARC-CARRIER evaluation and design-in carrier board, alongside a Yocto-based Linux Board Support Package, to facilitate the integration and deployment of this SoM.