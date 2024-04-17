Linux-Compatible DEBIX Infinity with PCIe x1 & Dual GbE Ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

At Embedded World 2024, OKdo and DEBIX unveiled the DEBIX Infinity Industrial Single Board Computer, featuring the NXP i.MX 8M Plus Quad Lite processor. This device is designed for a variety of industrial applications such as smart robotics, Industry 4.0, edge computing, IoT gateways, and security systems.

The DEBIX Infinity is powered by the NXP i.MX 8M Plus Quad Lite processor (model MIMX8ML4CVNKZAB), which features a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU clocked at 1.6 GHz. This is complemented by a dedicated Cortex-M7 processor running at 800 MHz for real-time processing. This model does not include an NPU, ISP, or video decoding/encoding capabilities.