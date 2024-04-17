All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Linux-Compatible DEBIX Infinity with PCIe x1 & Dual GbE Ports

Apr 17, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 209 views

At Embedded World 2024, OKdo and DEBIX unveiled the DEBIX Infinity Industrial Single Board Computer, featuring the NXP i.MX 8M Plus Quad Lite processor. This device is designed for a variety of industrial applications such as smart robotics, Industry 4.0, edge computing, IoT gateways, and security systems.

The DEBIX Infinity is powered by the NXP i.MX 8M Plus Quad Lite processor (model MIMX8ML4CVNKZAB), which features a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU clocked at 1.6 GHz. This is complemented by a dedicated Cortex-M7 processor running at 800 MHz for real-time processing. This model does not include an NPU, ISP, or video decoding/encoding capabilities.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



NXP i.MX 8M PLUS block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Connectivity options include dual GbE ports (one supporting PoE), dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring versatile integration capabilities. The board also supports various display outputs such as HDMI, MIPI DSI, and LVDS for different display configurations.

DEBIX Infinity interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Expansion capabilities include a PCIe x1 interface accessible through a 19-pin 0.3mm pitch FPC socket, along with a 40-pin GPIO expansion header. These features are complemented by additional interfaces including USB 3.0 ports and a range of serial communication options.

DEBIX Infinity top view
(click image to enlarge)

According to the announcement the SBC supports various operating systems, such as Android 11, Yocto-L5.10.72_2.2.0, Ubuntu 22.04, and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, offering users a choice of platforms depending on their specific requirements.

Designed for durability, the DEBIX Infinity can operate in a wide temperature range from -20°C to 70°C.

Specifications listed for the DEBIX Infinity include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2GB LPDDR4 (4GB/8GB optional)
    • 1x Micro SD card
    • eMMC (optional)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI out
    • 1x LVDS
    • 1x MIPI DSI
    • 3.5mm Headphone & Mic combo port
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi + BT 5.2 (88W8987 SoC)
    • 2x GbE ports
  • Expansion:
    • 1x PCIe
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 40-Pin GPIO expansion header
      • 3x UART, 2x I2C, 2x SPI
      • 2x CAN, I2C, PWM, SPDIF
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0 Host Type-A
  • Power:
    • 5V/3A DC (via Type-C)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20°C to 70°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 85.0 x 56.0mm

Further information

The DEBIX Infinity Board is available in two models through RS-Components: the 2GB version priced at £47.25 (excluding VAT) and the 4GB version with 32GB eMMC, priced at £62.95 (excluding VAT).

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...