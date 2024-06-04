MYIR Launches SoM Powered by Xilinx Artix-7 XC7A100T FPGA

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The MYC-J7A100T is a compact and highly integrated System-on-Module that utilizes the powerful capabilities of the AMD/Xilinx XC7A100T FPGA, part of the Artix-7 family. This SoM is designed for a broad range of applications including industrial control, automation, communication, and computing.

The MYC-J7A100T features the XC7A100T-2FGG484I FPGA chip, which comes equipped with 512MB of DDR3 memory, 32MB of QSPI FLASH, and 32KB of EEPROM. The MYC-J7A100T features a 0.5mm pitch 260-pin MXM gold-finger-edge-card connector, which facilitates easy integration with MYIR’s standard MYD-J7A100T development board or customized base boards.