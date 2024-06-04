All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
MYIR Launches SoM Powered by Xilinx Artix-7 XC7A100T FPGA

Jun 4, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 56 views

The MYC-J7A100T is a compact and highly integrated System-on-Module that utilizes the powerful capabilities of the AMD/Xilinx XC7A100T FPGA, part of the Artix-7 family. This SoM is designed for a broad range of applications including industrial control, automation, communication, and computing.

The MYC-J7A100T features the XC7A100T-2FGG484I FPGA chip, which comes equipped with 512MB of DDR3 memory, 32MB of QSPI FLASH, and 32KB of EEPROM. The MYC-J7A100T features a 0.5mm pitch 260-pin MXM gold-finger-edge-card connector, which facilitates easy integration with MYIR’s standard MYD-J7A100T development board or customized base boards.

MYD-J7A100T Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

This connectivity option provides access to 178 FPGA IOs, 4 pairs of GTP high-speed transceiver interfaces, and a JTAG interface for programming and debugging. The FPGA IOs are split into various banks with 80 operating at 3.3V, while the remaining 98 are configurable for different voltage levels ranging from 1.2V to 3.3V.

MYIR also offers the MYD-J7A100T Development Board, which serves as an extensive platform for both evaluating and developing applications based on the MYC-J7A100T SoM. This development board includes a variety of peripheral interfaces such as two Gigabit Ethernet ports, two SFP+ interfaces, PCIe 2.0, HDMI input and output, a DVP camera interface, a Micro SD slot, a USB-UART interface, and a FAN interface.


MYD-J7A100T Development Board
(click image to enlarge)

As shown above, it also features a 2×20-pin I/O expansion interface, enhancing its adaptability to various additional peripherals or modules.

To aid developers, MYIR provides Vivado sample codes, facilitating a quick start in developing applications with the module. Optional enhancements like the MY-CAM011B Camera Module and the MY-WIREDCOM RPI Module (RS232/RS485) are also available, significantly broadening the functionality and application scope of the development board.


MYC-J7A100T Top View
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the MYD-J7A100T SoM include:

  • FPGA:
    • Xilinx Artix-7 XC7A100T FPGA (XC7A100T-2FGG484I)
      • Logic Cells 101,440
      • Block RAM 4,860kb
      • DSP Slices 240
      • 8x GTP transceivers capable of reaching speeds up to 6.6Gb/s
      • 4x Gen2 PCIe interface
  •  Memory/Storage:
    • 512MB DDR3
    • 32MB QSPI FLASH
    • 32KB EEPROM
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 85°C (industrial grade)
  • Power:
    • 5V/3A DC
  • Mechanical:
    • 69.6mm × 40mm
    • 12-layer design

Further Information

The MYC-J7A100T SoM is priced at $125.00. The comprehensive MYD-J7A100T development board, which includes the module, is available for $169.00. For additional functionality, the MY-WIREDCOM RPI Module costs $18.00, and the MY-CAM011B Camera Module is priced at $25.00.

