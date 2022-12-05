Rugged Edge Mini-PC equipped with i.MX 8M Plus and dual 2.5GbE LAN ports

Rugged Edge Mini-PC equipped with i.MX 8M Plus and dual 2.5GbE LAN portsDec 4, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 170 views
Last week, iBASE released a fanless Mini-PC based on the quad-core i.MX 8M Plus processor from NXP. The ISR215 also includes one HDMI 2.0 port, M.2 Key-B (3052) for 5G connectivity and it can be configured with up to 4GB LPDDR4/128GB eMMC.
The i.MX 8M Plus quad-processor was recently seen in a similar rugged PC (SRG-IMX8P) released by AAEON very recently.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- NXP i.MX 8M Plus — Quad-Core Cortex-A53 processor (up to 1.6GHz); Single Cortex-M7 (up to 800 MHz); 2.3 TOPS NPU; 16 GFLOPS GPU; Tensilica HiFi 4 DSP