Rugged Edge Mini-PC equipped with i.MX 8M Plus and dual 2.5GbE LAN ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Last week, iBASE released a fanless Mini-PC based on the quad-core i.MX 8M Plus processor from NXP. The ISR215 also includes one HDMI 2.0 port, M.2 Key-B (3052) for 5G connectivity and it can be configured with up to 4GB LPDDR4/128GB eMMC.

The i.MX 8M Plus quad-processor was recently seen in a similar rugged PC (SRG-IMX8P) released by AAEON very recently.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

