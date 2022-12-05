All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Rugged Edge Mini-PC equipped with i.MX 8M Plus and dual 2.5GbE LAN ports

Dec 4, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 170 views

Last week, iBASE released a fanless Mini-PC based on the quad-core i.MX 8M Plus processor from NXP. The ISR215 also includes one HDMI 2.0 port,  M.2 Key-B (3052) for 5G connectivity and it can be configured with up to 4GB LPDDR4/128GB eMMC. 

The i.MX 8M Plus quad-processor was recently seen in a similar rugged PC (SRG-IMX8P) released by AAEON very recently. 

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • NXP i.MX 8M Plus — Quad-Core Cortex-A53 processor (up to 1.6GHz); Single Cortex-M7 (up to 800 MHz); 2.3 TOPS NPU; 16 GFLOPS GPU; Tensilica HiFi 4 DSP


i.MX 8M Plus block diagram
(click image to enlarge)
        

The standard variant comes with 3GB of LPDDR4 and 16GB of eMMC, but it can be configured with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC. The device also includes switches to boot up from the MicroSD card from eMMC flash. 

According to the product page, the Gigabit ethernet ports also includes TSN (Time-sensitive networking) technology to “enable deterministic real-time communication on standard Ethernet”.


IBR215 2.5″ SBC
(click image to enlarge)
        

The datasheet also mentions that the ISR215 is based on the IBR215-Q316I SBC which also provides access to two HD MIPI-CSI interfaces supporting up to 12MP cameras.

iBASE also specified that “Standard BSP support for Yocto and Android and design-in services are provided to help customers rapidly develop and deploy their innovations.”

      
ISR215 rear (left) and front (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the ISR215 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 3GB LPDDR4 on board (optional 1/2/4GB)
    • 16GB eMMC on board (up to 128GB)
    • 1x SD socket (104MB/s max)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0a
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (Alt DP)
    • 1x Headphone jack, 1x MIC-in jack
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 B-Key(3052) with SIM socket (for 5G modules)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5 GbE LAN port 
    • 4x Antenna holes (reserved)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0 (Type-A)
    • 1x Mini-USB OTG
  • Other Features:
    • 2x Boot select switches
    • 1x Power button
    • Watchdog 256 levels, 0-128 seconds 
    • DIN rail, wall mount
  • Software:
    • Yocto v3.0
    • Android 11
  • Power:
    • 12V-24V DC IN Jack
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 70°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 119mm x 82mm x 36mm

 Further information

iBASE didn’t provide information about pricing. The product page for the ISR215 Edge Computer  can be found here

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...