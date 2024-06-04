Raspberry Pi AI Kit: 13 TOPs AI Performance with Hailo 8L and M.2 HAT+

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Raspberry Pi AI Kit, a recent collaboration between Raspberry Pi and Hailo, has been launched to make artificial intelligence more accessible to enthusiasts and developers alike. Priced at $70, this kit integrates a powerful Hailo-8L AI accelerator module into the Raspberry Pi ecosystem, specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi 5.

The AI Kit includes the Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ pre-assembled with a Hailo AI module, which boasts a remarkable 13 tera-operations per second inferencing capability. This setup not only facilitates efficient AI processing but also ensures that the Raspberry Pi 5’s CPU is available for other computing tasks. The integration leverages a single-lane PCIe 3.0 connection running at 8Gbps, ensuring that data flows smoothly and quickly between the Hailo module and the Raspberry Pi 5.