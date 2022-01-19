i.MX8M Plus SMARC module supplies dual GbE and TSN

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Embedian’s “SMARC-iMX8MP” module runs Linux or Android on the NPU-equipped i.MX8M Plus and an optional eval board with up to 6GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, dual GbE (1x with TSN), CAN-FD, MIPI-DSI/CSI, PCIe Gen3, and -45 to 85°C support.



Embedian’s new SMARC-iMX8MP follows its similarly 82 x 50mm, SMARC 2.0 compatible SMARC-iMX8M from 2019, and offers the i.MX8M Plus instead of the i.MX8M. The SMARC-iMX8MP follows other i.MX8M Plus modules such as Congatec’s Conga-SMX8-Plus, Adlink’s LEC-IMX8MP, Avnet MSC SM2S-IMX8PLUS, and iWave’s i.MX 8M Plus SMARC SOM (iW-RainboW-G40M).







SMARC-iMX8MP and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The SMARC-iMX8MP is available with the same open-spec, EVK-STD-CARRIER-S20 Mini-ITX eval board offered with the SMARC-iMX8M. Embedian is supporting the module with NXP’s imx_5.10.9_1.0.0 Linux kernel plus Debian 11 Bullseye, Yocto Project, and Android 11.

The i.MX8M Plus shares the same 14nm foundation as the i.MX8M Mini, providing 2x or 4x 1.8GHz -A53 cores (both available on the SMARC-iMX8MP) plus Vivante GC7000UL 3D and GC520L 2D GPUs. Unlike the i.MX8M, the SoC is limited to 1920 x 1080 @ 60fps encoding and decoding. The SoC provides an optional, but almost universally adopted, 2.3-TOPs NPU. There is also an 800MHz Cortex-M7 MCU, an 800MHz HiFi4 DSP, and 2x ISPs for up to a 12MP camera.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



You can order the module with 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4 at up to 4000MT/s plus 16GB eMMC 5.x. Dual GbE controllers are available, one of which offers TSN.

Media features include HDMI 2.0a at up to 3840 x 2160 @ 30fps, as well as dual-channel LVDS at up to 1920 x 1200 @ 60fps and MIPI-DSI at up to 1920 x 1440 @ 60fps. There are also MIPI-CSI x4 and x2 camera links and 2x I2S interfaces for audio.

The SMARC-iMX8MP supports single-lane PCIe 3.0 plus 2x USB 3.0, 5x USB 2.0, and a USB 2.0 OTG port. Other I/O includes 4x UART (2x with 4-wire handshake), 2x CAN-FD or CAN 2.0b, 2x SPI, 12x GPIO, and SDIO. The module supports TPM 2.0 and offers a watchdog and RTC.

The 3.3V or 5V module ships with a heatsink and offers battery management pins. There is a -45 to 85°C operating range.







EVK-STD-CARRIER-S20

(click images to enlarge)



The EVK-STD-CARRIER-S20 SMARC 2.0 evaluation board is equipped with 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 2x serial, and HDMI and DisplayPorts. Other features on the Mini-ITX board include a 12-24V DC input, LVDS with backlight, 2- and 4-lane MIPI-CSI, SATA, PCIe x4, and 2x mini-PCIe slots. (For more details, see the detail view above and our earlier SMARC-iMX8M report.)



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the SMARC-iMX8MP. More information may be found on Embedian’s SMARC-iMX8MP product page.

