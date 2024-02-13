Forlinx Embedded FET-D9360-C SoM Accommodates D9-Pro Processor and Up to 16GB RAM

In partnership with SemiDrive, Forlinx Embedded has introduced the FET-D9360-C System on Module (SoM), featuring the D9-Pro high-performance industrial processor. This SoM is designed for industrial applications demanding multi-display capabilities with resolutions up to 2K@60Hz.
The SoM utilizes the SemiDrive D9 Pro processor, which includes six ARM Cortex-A55 high-performance cores and one ARM Cortex-R5 real-time core, operating at 2.0GHz and 800MHz, respectively, and is equipped with a 0.4 TOPS INT8 NPU.