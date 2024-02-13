All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Forlinx Embedded FET-D9360-C SoM Accommodates D9-Pro Processor and Up to 16GB RAM

Feb 12, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 147 views

In partnership with SemiDrive, Forlinx Embedded has introduced the FET-D9360-C System on Module (SoM), featuring the D9-Pro high-performance industrial processor. This SoM is designed for industrial applications demanding multi-display capabilities with resolutions up to 2K@60Hz.

The SoM utilizes the SemiDrive D9 Pro processor, which includes six ARM Cortex-A55 high-performance cores and one ARM Cortex-R5 real-time core, operating at 2.0GHz and 800MHz, respectively, and is equipped with a 0.4 TOPS INT8 NPU.

OK-D9360-C Carrier Board board overview
(click image to enlarge)

Equipped with a PowerVR 9XM 3D GPU capable of 100 GFLOPS and a VPU for H.264 and H.265 codecs, the SoM supports LVDS, MIPI, and DSI interfaces. It can simultaneously output three displays with resolutions up to 2560 × 1600 @ 60Hz.

Forlinx has announced that the device is available with either 2GB or 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and offers 16GB or 32GB eMMC storage options. It utilizes 16 nm process technology for improved performance and reduced power consumption.

OK-D9360-C Carrier Board bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

Featuring secure boot and a secure operating system, this SoM integrates a Hardware Security Module (HSM) supporting encryption standards like TRNG, AES, RSA, SHA, and SM2/3/4/9. It incorporates a high-capacity three-level cache for improved processing and supports multi-interrupt parallel execution.

Additionally, the module offers a wide range of peripheral interfaces, including PCIE 3.0, USB 3.0, Ethernet TSN, and others.

FET-D9360-C System on Module
(click images to enlarge)

Designed to function reliably in temperatures ranging from -40℃ to +85℃, the SoM is well-suited for various industrial settings. The D9 series processors, targeting vehicle-grade applications, offer a durability of up to 15 years, according to the company.

Specifications listed for the FET-D9360-C SoM include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2GB/4GB LPDDR4x
    • 16GB/32GB eMMC
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x LVDS
    • 2x MIPI-DSI
  • Camera:
    • 2x MIPI-CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x RGMII GMAC 10/100/1000Mbps
  • Expansion:
    • 2x PCIe 3.0×1(or 1x PCIe3.0x2), supports RC/ EP
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 4x CAN-FS
    • 2x SDIO
    • 4x 12-bit SAR ADC
    • 1x JTAG
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40℃ to 85℃
  • OS:
    • Linux 4.14.61+Qt 5.15.2
  • Power:
    • 12V DC

Further information

Forlinx has not disclosed the pricing details for this device. Further information can be accessed on the product page and the product announcement. Additional information about the OK-D9360-C Single Board Computer is also accessible here.

