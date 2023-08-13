NUC board comes with dual 2.5GbE and M.2 expansion options

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The MU03 by GlobalAmerican is a small embedded board with NUC form-factor featuring the Intel Celeron J6412 System-on-Chip. The board targets applications including retail, industrial automation and surveillance.

This NUC board is only available with the following Intel Elkhart Lake processor:

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Celeron-J6412 — 4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP); 16 EU, Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 800 MHz)

The board supports DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM memory, offering a single memory slot with a maximum capacity of 32GB and optional eMMC flash storage. Moreover, the MU03-NUC Board features an M.2 M-Key slot (2260/2280) supporting both SATA and PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe drives, along with an M.2 E-Key (2230) for USB and PCIe connectivity.