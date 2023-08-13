All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
NUC board comes with dual 2.5GbE and M.2 expansion options

Aug 13, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 171 views

The MU03 by GlobalAmerican is a small embedded board with NUC form-factor featuring the Intel Celeron J6412 System-on-Chip. The board targets applications including retail, industrial automation and surveillance.

This NUC board is only available with the following Intel Elkhart Lake processor: 

  • Celeron-J6412 —  4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP); 16 EU, Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 800 MHz)

 

The board supports DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM memory, offering a single memory slot with a maximum capacity of 32GB and optional eMMC flash storage. Moreover, the MU03-NUC Board features an M.2 M-Key slot (2260/2280) supporting both SATA and PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe drives, along with an M.2 E-Key (2230) for USB and PCIe connectivity.

 
MU03 top view
(click images to enlarge)

For networking, the MU03 is equipped with two Intel I225-V PCIe 2.5GbE LAN ports. The board’s rear I/O features two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and a 12V DC power jack.

     
MU03 NUC board
(click images to enlarge)

Customers can also order the NUC board with OSes such as Win 10, Win 11, Win 10 IoT, Win 11 IoT or Linux.   

Specifications listed for the MU03 NUC board include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 32GB DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM
    • Up to 32GB eMMC (optional)
    • 1x SATA3 (6Gbps)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x HDMI
    • 1x DP 1.4
    • Realtek ALC888S HD Audio
    • 1x 3.5mm Line-out & MIC-in Audio Jack,
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Intel I225-V PCIe 2.5GbE
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 M-Key (2260/2280, SATA & PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe)
    • 1x M.2 E-key (2230 USB & PCIe for WiFi)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C
    • 1x USB 2.0
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x Serial (RS232/422/485)
    • 1x 8-bit GPIO
    • 1x 4-pin SMBUS
    • 1x 4-pin Fan Header
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power Switch
    • WDT
    • Intel fTPM 2.0 (PTT)
    • Onboard NUVOTON TPM v2.0 (Optional)
  • Power:
    • 12V DC Power Jack
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 101 x 101mm

Further information

Refer to the GlobalAmerican website for information about pricing and availability.

