Fanless Mini-PC packs Elkhart Lake processors along with 6x 2.5GbE LAN ports

Sep 3, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 209 views

The Topton X6 is a fanless mini-PC powered by the 12th Gen Intel Celeron processors. The device is being advertised as a router mini-PC since it includes up to 6 2.5GbE ports, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage.

The Topton X6 accommodates the following 12th Gen Elkhart Lake processors along with Intel’s UHD Graphics. 

  • Celeron-J6412  4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP) and Intel Iris UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz).
  • Celeron-J6413  4C/4T, 1.80 – 3.0GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP) and Intel Iris UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz).

The memory system can be equipped with 4GB up to 16GB DDR4 RAM. For storage, the Topton X6 provides a 2.5” SATA 3.0 drive and a M.2 NVMe 2280 slot. Additionally, this router PC is offered in a barebones option (no RAM or storage included).


Topton X6 front
(click image to enlarge)

The connectivity interface features the Intel i226-V controller along with six 2.5GbE LAN ports and a M.2 slot to accommodate a Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module. The device also offers a Console port (via RJ45) located in between the USB ports as seen in the image above.


Topton X6 rear
(click images to enlarge)

Other features found on the Topton X6 include an HDMI port supporting up to [email protected] resolution, a couple of LED indicators, an On/Off switch, a Power button and a Reset button. The product page also mentions that the Topton X6 mini-PC is VESA compatible and it can support Windows/Linux OSes. 

Specifications listed for the Topton X6 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Dual Channel DDR4 SO-DIMM slots (up to 16GB)
    • 1x M.2 NVMe 2280 SSD (Up to 512GB)
    • 1x 2.5” SATA 3.0 drive
  • Display/Audio:
  • Connectivity:
    • 7x 2.5GbE LAN ports 
    • 1x M.2 for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0
    • 2x USB 2.0
  • Other Features:
    • 1x On/Off switch, 1x Power button
    • 2x LED indicators,1x CMOS reset button  
    • 1x GPIO, 1x 
    • VESA compatible
  • OS:
    • Windows 11, Linux
  • Power:
    • 12V DC (10W)
  • Dimensions:
    • 178.3x 125.3x 55mm

 Further information

The Topton X6 is available for US$253 for the model that offers the Celeron J6412, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of SSD. Similarly, the J6413 based Mini-PC with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of SSD storage starts at US$262.83. Refer to the product page on AliExpress for more information. 

