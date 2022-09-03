Fanless Mini-PC packs Elkhart Lake processors along with 6x 2.5GbE LAN ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Topton X6 is a fanless mini-PC powered by the 12th Gen Intel Celeron processors. The device is being advertised as a router mini-PC since it includes up to 6 2.5GbE ports, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage.



The Topton X6 accommodates the following 12th Gen Elkhart Lake processors along with Intel’s UHD Graphics.

Celeron-J6412 — 4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP) and Intel Iris UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz).

Celeron-J6413 — 4C/4T, 1.80 – 3.0GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP) and Intel Iris UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz).

The memory system can be equipped with 4GB up to 16GB DDR4 RAM. For storage, the Topton X6 provides a 2.5” SATA 3.0 drive and a M.2 NVMe 2280 slot. Additionally, this router PC is offered in a barebones option (no RAM or storage included).