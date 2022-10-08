New GigE cameras unveiled at Vision 2022

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Earlier this week, Lucid Vision Labs showcased diverse high speed cameras at Vision 2022. These Gigabit cameras offer bandwidth ranging from 2.5 to 25Gbps and some of them include Power-over-Ethernet support.

The Triton 2 is a GigE camera integrating Sony Pregius S 4th Gen sensors. As seen below, the CMOS sensors range from 5.0 to 24.5 Megapixels. This model supports PoE and it comes in a compact design measuring about ~29 x 44 x 45mm.