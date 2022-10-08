All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
New GigE cameras unveiled at Vision 2022

Oct 7, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 258 views

Earlier this week, Lucid Vision Labs showcased diverse high speed cameras at Vision 2022. These Gigabit cameras offer bandwidth ranging from 2.5 to 25Gbps and some of them include Power-over-Ethernet support. 

The Triton 2 is a GigE camera integrating Sony Pregius S 4th Gen sensors. As seen below, the CMOS sensors range from 5.0 to 24.5 Megapixels. This model supports PoE and it comes in a compact design measuring about ~29 x 44 x 45mm. 

Triton 2 specs (left) and models (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The Atlas 10 is a 10GigE which uses a RDMA (Remote Direct Memory Access) network interface card to stream up to 1.2GB/s of data directly to main memory (bypasses CPU and OS). This product is available in two variations, both with PoE support. The model with the 65MP GMAX3265 sensor is targeted to high-end surveillance to high resolution inspection. 

 
The Atlas 10 specs (left) and models (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Similarly, the Atlas 25 also features Sony’s IMX530/IMX531 CMOS sensors. The company suggests using this model for applications such as wafer processing, virtual reality, volumetric capture and other high-demanding applications. This model doesn’t include PoE support. 


Atlas 25 specs (left) and models (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Apparently, the Triton EVS is also a new camera which features the Prophesee Metavision sensor which is an event-based data. According to the company, “instead of taking frames, event-based pixels continuously sample the incoming light and generate signal only when the light level changes.”


Triton EVS event-based camera
(click image to enlarge)
Further information

Pricing for these cameras seem unavailable for now. Refer to the announcement page for additional information.

