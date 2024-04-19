BIGTREETECH Previews Upgraded SBC and Computer Module Featuring Rockchip RK3566

BIGTREETECH Previews Upgraded SBC and Computer Module Featuring Rockchip RK3566Apr 19, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 83 views
This month, BIGTREETECH expanded its single-board computer series with the debut of the BIGTREETECH Pi 2 and the BIGTREETECH CB2 computer module, both leveraging the Rockchip RK3566 SoC. These latest offerings showcase enhancements in Ethernet connectivity, memory, and storage options.
According to the specs revealed, the BIGTREETECH Pi 2 and CB2 are now powered by the Rockchip RK3566 SoC, unlike the former BTT Pi which used the Allwinner H616 SoC.
- RK3566 — Quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali G52 2EE GPU