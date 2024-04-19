All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
BIGTREETECH Previews Upgraded SBC and Computer Module Featuring Rockchip RK3566

Apr 19, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 83 views

This month, BIGTREETECH expanded its single-board computer series with the debut of the BIGTREETECH Pi 2 and the BIGTREETECH CB2 computer module, both leveraging the Rockchip RK3566 SoC. These latest offerings showcase enhancements in Ethernet connectivity, memory, and storage options.

According to the specs revealed, the BIGTREETECH Pi 2 and CB2 are now powered by the Rockchip RK3566 SoC, unlike the former BTT Pi which used the Allwinner H616 SoC.

  • RK3566 — Quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali G52 2EE GPU


Rockchip RK3566 block diagram
In terms of memory, the device is equipped with 2GB of LPDDR4 RAM, doubling the capacity from the earlier model’s 1GB DDR3L. Storage solutions are addressed with a 32GB eMMC module, providing a faster alternative to micro SD storage, and the inclusion of an M.2 Key slot offers additional, high-speed storage expansion options.

 
BTT Pi 2 & BTT CB2 comparison tables
Connectivity has been improved with Gigabit Ethernet from the previous 10/100Mbps ethernet, dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), and Bluetooth 5.2. The BIGTREETECH Pi2 includes a Micro HDMI port, USB 3.0, three USB 2.0 ports, a 40-pin GPIO header, a 2-lane CSI camera interface, and a 3.5mm audio jack, catering to various peripheral and multimedia project needs.

BIGTREETECH Pi 2 top view
On the other hand, the BIGTREETECH CB2, measuring just 40mm by 55mm, offers similar connectivity options, including USB 3.0, CSI, DSI, and a PCIe 2.1 interface for hardware expansions. Both devices are poised to deliver robust performance in compact and versatile applications.

Specifications listed for the BIGTREETECH Pi 2 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2GB LPDDR4
    • 32GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x Micro HDMI
    • 1x 2-line DSI
    • 3.5mm Audio jack
  • Camera:
    • 1x 2-line CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet
    •  Dual-band 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5.2
  • Expansion:
    • M.2 Key
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO header
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0 Type-A
    • 3x USB 2.0 Type-A
  • Power:
    • 12V – 24V DC
  • Mechanical:
    • 94 x 56mm

Further information

BIGTREETECH has yet to release pricing details for the BIGTREETECH Pi 2 and BIGTREETECH CB2. These products are scheduled for official launch on April 20th, 2024 as announced on their official Twitter account. For more details and updates, visit the BIGTREETECH online store

