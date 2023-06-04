Axiomtek unveils dev kit for NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX SoM

Axiomtek unveils dev kit for NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX SoMJun 3, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 67 views
Last month, Axiomtek launched a palm-sized AI developer kit compatible with the NVIDIA platform to deliver up to 21 TOPs of AI computing performance and reduce product development time.
As mentioned above, the AIE110-XNX is built around the powerful NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX SoM with the following features:
- NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX:
- CPU – 6-core NVIDIA Carmel ARM v8.2 64-bit CPU w/ 6 MB L2 + 4 MB L3 cache
- GPU – 384-core NVIDIA Volta GPU w/ 48 Tensor Cores