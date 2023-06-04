All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Axiomtek unveils dev kit for NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX SoM

Jun 3, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 67 views

Last month, Axiomtek launched a palm-sized AI developer kit compatible with the NVIDIA platform to deliver up to 21 TOPs of AI computing performance and reduce product development time.

As mentioned above, the AIE110-XNX is built around the powerful NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX SoM with the following features:

  • NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX:
    • CPU – 6-core NVIDIA Carmel ARM v8.2 64-bit CPU w/ 6 MB L2 + 4 MB L3 cache
    • GPU – 384-core NVIDIA Volta GPU w/ 48 Tensor Cores


Xavier NX specs
(click image to enlarge)

The AIE110-XNX comes equipped with 8GB of system memory to process AI models effectively and up to 16GB of eMMC storage. Additionally, there is a M.2 Key M 2280 slot for NVMe SSDs.


AIE110-XNX top and bottom view
(click images to enlarge)

Other peripherals found on this embedded board include an HDMI 2.0 port with 4K2K support for high-resolution displays, one GbE LAN port and one GbE PoE port to deliver power and transmit video data.


Axiomtek AIE110-XNX 
(click image to enlarge)

The AIE110-XNX comes with the SBC87903 carrier board, offering a compact form factor, a robust operating temperature range (-10°C to 60°C) and a non-condensing humidity tolerance of 10% to 95%.

Specifications listed for the AIE110-XNX dev kit include:

 

  • Carrier Board: 
    • SBC87903
  • Memory/Storage: 8GB 128-bit LPDDR4x onboard
    • Onboard 16GB eMMC (via Jetson Xavier NX)
    • 1x M.2 Key M 2280 with PCIe x4 NVMe SSD slot
    • 1x Micro SD slot
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0 with 4K2K support
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet (via Jetson Xavier NX)
    • 1x 10/100/1000 Mbps PoE (Intel i210-IT; max. up to 15W)
  • Expansion:
    • 1x Full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot (USB + PCI Express signal)
    • 1x SIM slot
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x DIO (pin header)
    • 1x Micro USB
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen2, 1 x USB 2.0
  • Other Features:
    • Watchdog Timer (Built-in Xavier NX)
    • 2x Status LEDs
    • 1x Recovery switch, 1x Reset button
    • 1x Power button
  • Power: 
    • 12 VDC (via DC power connector)
  • Operating Temperature:
    •  -10°C to 60°C
  • Mechanical: 
    • 165 x 117  x 37.7mm
    • 0.3 kg
  • Certifications: 
    • CE
  • OS:
    •  Linux Ubuntu 18.04 or later

Further information

Axiomtek mentioned that the “AIE110-XNX is an affordable budget friendly option for edge computing “, although the product page doesn’t seem to display pricing information.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

