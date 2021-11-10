MXM modules showcase Nvidia Ampere

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Adlink’s “EGM-MXM-A” modules for edge AI bring Nvidia’s high-end Ampere graphics to MXM 3.1. The modules include RTX A1000, A2000, and A4500 graphics, with the latter offering 5,120 CUDA, 40 RT, and 160 Tensor cores for up to 17.8 TFLOPS.



In May, Adlink announced the first MXM 3.1 modules with Nvidia Turing GPUs, ranging from the Quadro T1000 to the RTX5000. The company has followed up with the industry’s first MXM modules equipped with Nvidia’s higher-end Ampere graphics.







EGX-MXM-A4500 (left) and specs for all three EGX-MXM-A modules

This latest round of embedded edge AI focused EGX-MXM models support up to 17.8 TFLOPS peak FP32 performance and “deliver real-time ray tracing, AI-accelerated graphics and energy-efficient AI inference acceleration,” says Adlink. The modules are designed for mission-critical, time-sensitive applications in healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, gaming, and other sectors.

Ampere, which is used on high-end Nvidia graphics cards such as the T4 and A100, features a fine-grained compute structure called Sparsity that is claimed to double throughput and reduce memory usage. This week, Nvidia announced a next-gen Jetson AGX Orin module with 12x 2GHz Cortex-A78 and 2,048 Ampere GPU cores for up to 200-TOPS AI.

The Ampere equipped EGX-MXM modules include:

EGX-MXM-A4500 — 5,120 CUDA, 40 RT, and 160 Tensor cores for 17.8 TFLOPS; 8GB/16GB 256-bit GDDR6 at 384 GB/s; 80W or 115W TGP

— 5,120 CUDA, 40 RT, and 160 Tensor cores for 17.8 TFLOPS; 8GB/16GB 256-bit GDDR6 at 384 GB/s; 80W or 115W TGP EGX-MXM-A2000 — 2,560 CUDA, 20 RT, and 80 Tensor cores for 9.3 TFLOPS; 4GB/8GB 128-bit GDDR6 at 192 GB/s; 35W or 60W TGP

— 2,560 CUDA, 20 RT, and 80 Tensor cores for 9.3 TFLOPS; 4GB/8GB 128-bit GDDR6 at 192 GB/s; 35W or 60W TGP EGX-MXM-A1000 — 2,048 CUDA cores, 16 RT cores, and 64 Tensor cores for 7.4 TFLOPS; 4GB 128-bit GDDR6 at 192 GB/s; 35W or 60W TGP

The EGX-MXM-A4500 adopts the 105 x 82mm MXM 3.1 Type B form factor and uses a PCIe Gen4 x16 interface while the other two models use the 70 x 82mm Type B variant with PCIe Gen4 x8. They all provide 4x DP 1.4a ports.

The modules are “hardened to operate under severe temperature extremes, shock and vibration, and corrosion resistance for use in size, weight and power-constrained edge environments,” says Adlink. The 0 to 55°C tolerant modules ship with Linux and Win 10 drivers.







Adlink’s EGX-MXM-A modules with Ampere



Adlink has been a major supporter of MXM, offering compatible slots on systems such as its Coffee Lake based Matrix edge computers and ROScube-I robotics controller. While those systems launched with optional Nvidia Pascal architecture Quadro P1000 (47W) to P5000 (100W) graphics cards, they can now load the Turing cards and will soon be able to offer the new Ampere cards.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for Adlink’s “preliminary” EGX-MXM-A modules. More information may be found in the announcement and MXM product page.

