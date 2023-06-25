uCOM board features i.MX93 System-on-Chip

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The iMX93 uCOM is an ultra compact board featuring two ARM Cortex A55 processors along the Ethos-U65 neural processing unit for cost-effective ML applications. The device is an advanced application processor module designed to cater to the needs of various industries, including industrial automation, smart city, communication gateways, robotics, etc.

This new product developed by Embedded Artists is built around the i.MX93 System-on-Chip with the following architecture:

