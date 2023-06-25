All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
uCOM board features i.MX93 System-on-Chip

Jun 24, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 83 views

The iMX93 uCOM is an ultra compact board featuring two ARM Cortex A55 processors along the Ethos-U65 neural processing unit for cost-effective ML applications. The device is an advanced application processor module designed to cater to the needs of various industries, including industrial automation, smart city, communication gateways, robotics, etc.

 

This new product developed by Embedded Artists is built around the i.MX93 System-on-Chip with the following architecture:

  • NXP i.MX 93 — Dual-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.7GHz); Single-core Cortex-M33 (up to 250MHz), Ethos-U65 microNPU (0.5 TOPS), 2D Graphics Engine (PxP); ARM TrustZone; EdgeLock Secure enclave


i.MX 93 block diagram (left) and uCOM module (right)
According to the product brief the device can be ordered with 1GB LPDDR4x RAM (3700MT/s 16-bit data bus) and 8GB eMMC flash memory.  

In terms of multimedia capabilities, the iMX93 uCOM provides multiple graphics output options, including LVDS with 4-lane support for 720p60 resolution, MIPI-DSI with 4-lane support for 1080p60 resolution at 1.5Gbps per lane, and parallel RGB with 18-bit color depth. 

For graphics input, the module supports MIPI-CSI with 2-lane support for 1080p60 resolution at 1.5Gbps per lane, as well as parallel YUV/RGB with 8-bit color depth. 

For audio, the iMX93 uCOM offers interfaces such as 7x I2S TDM with 32-bit support at 768KHz, 8x PDM, MQS, and SPDIF. While the iMX93 uCOM does not include on-board Wi-Fi, it provides support for Wi-Fi through a carrier board.


uCOM Carrier Board
As shown below, the embedded module features two 32-pin FlexIO connectors with support for 2x CAN FD, 2x I3C, 8x I2C, 8x SPI, and 8x UART/USART/Profibus.

Moreover, the module provides 4-channel 12-bit ADC and 6x PWM (TPM) functionality, as well as two USDHC ports for SD card connectivity.


i.MX93 uCOM board
Specifications listed for the i.MX93 uCOM include: 

  • Display:
    • LVDS 
    • MIPI-DSI
    • Parallel RGB 
  • Audio:
    • 7x I2S TDM
    • 8x PDM
    • MQS, SPDIF
  • Camera:
    • MIPI-CSI (1080p60 2-lane 1.5Gbps/lane)
    • Parallel YUV/RGB (8-bit)
  • Connectivity:
    • Dual 10/100/1000 Mbps (w/ one on-board Eth-PHY)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x 32-pin FlexIO
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0 Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • WDT, RTC
    • PMIC (PCA9451AHNY)
  • Power:
    • 4V to 5V DC
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to +70°C
    • -25°C to +85°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 42 x 45 x 5mm
    • 2x DF40C-100 connectors
    • 2x DF40C-40 connectors

To know more about the iMX93 uCOM and its carrier board refer to the Embedded Artists website.

