i.MX 9 based SoM from Variscite starts at $39

i.MX 9 based SoM from Variscite starts at $39Jan 29, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 192 views
Variscite launched this month the VAR-SOM-MX93 which implements i.MX 93 System-on-Chip from NXP. The SoM can be configured with up to 2GB LPDDR4/4X, up to 64GB eMMC 5.1. Variscite has also launched a compatible evaluation kit providing access to 2x GbE LAN ports, multiple display ports and other flexible peripherals.
As mentioned earlier, the VAR-SOM-MX93 is powered by the i.MX 9 processor which has the following features:
- NXP i.MX 93 — Dual-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.7GHz); Single-core Cortex-M33 (up to 250MHz), Ethos-U65 microNPU (0.5 TOPS), 2D pixel acceleration engine (PxP)