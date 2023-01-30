i.MX 9 based SoM from Variscite starts at $39

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Variscite launched this month the VAR-SOM-MX93 which implements i.MX 93 System-on-Chip from NXP. The SoM can be configured with up to 2GB LPDDR4/4X, up to 64GB eMMC 5.1. Variscite has also launched a compatible evaluation kit providing access to 2x GbE LAN ports, multiple display ports and other flexible peripherals.

As mentioned earlier, the VAR-SOM-MX93 is powered by the i.MX 9 processor which has the following features: