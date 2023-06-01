Digilent showcases new Analog Discovery 3 USB-oscilloscope and multi-function instrument

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The global distributor Digilent recently announced that the new Analog Discovery 3 test instrument will arrive in June and it will still be supported by the free software Waveforms which is compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux.

The product page describes the following: “the AD3 boasts a larger-than-ever buffer size, allowing more data to be sent through the waveform generator and received through the mixed signal (analog and digital) oscilloscope. It also has an increased sampling rate of up to 125 MS/s on all channels and a more potent power supply (up to 800 mA). The larger buffers allow you to capture longer records at high resolution and enable more complex AWG signals.”