MGW Diamond H is a Compact 4K HDMI Encoder with Dual GbE Ports

Mar 5, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 44 views

The MGW Diamond-H, recently launched by VITEC, is a compact 4K HDMI encoder designed to cater to the growing demands for high-quality, low-latency video streaming and IPTV distribution across various sectors including military, enterprise, broadcast, education, and sports.

Featuring the capability to encode either 1x 4K60p or 4x HD using HEVC/H.264 from SDI/Composite sources, the MGW Diamond Encoder is remarkably equipped. It includes 1x 12G-SDI and 4x 3G-SDI inputs and can manage up to 8 output streams with 4:2:2 10-bit encoding. Enhanced with x32 audio channels, HDR, Closed captions, and AES encryption, this encoder is designed to meet diverse and demanding streaming requirements.


MGW Diamond Encoder rear interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

It offers simultaneous HEVC and H.264 IP video encoding of up to 4 independent channels. The device is capable of outputting up to 8 streams with independently configurable resolution, frame rate, and bitrate, including up to 1x 4K60p output stream.

Additionally, it includes KLV/STANAG metadata processing and two 1Gb/s network interfaces for effective streaming and management, all in a compact form. For diverse integration requirements, it is also available as an openGear card.

The device is equipped to handle both SDI embedded audio in stereo and mono formats, as well as 4x analog unbalanced audio inputs. Furthermore, it boasts the capability to support up to 32 audio encoding channels, utilizing MPEG-4 AAC-LC encoding in both stereo and mono modes.


MGW Diamond Encoder rear & front view
(click images to enlarge)

Optimized for size, weight, and power, the MGW Diamond Encoder provides top-tier video quality and versatile audio/video connectivity. Its design allows for easy integration in settings like production studios and broadcast facilities. Capable of handling up to four 3G/HD/SD-SDI or Composite inputs, it streams up to eight channels, making it suitable for diverse applications such as sports, enterprise, defense, and surveillance.

Further Information

VITEC has not disclosed pricing details for the MGW Diamond Encoder. However, further information is available on the product page.

