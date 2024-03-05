MGW Diamond H is a Compact 4K HDMI Encoder with Dual GbE Ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The MGW Diamond-H, recently launched by VITEC, is a compact 4K HDMI encoder designed to cater to the growing demands for high-quality, low-latency video streaming and IPTV distribution across various sectors including military, enterprise, broadcast, education, and sports.

Featuring the capability to encode either 1x 4K60p or 4x HD using HEVC/H.264 from SDI/Composite sources, the MGW Diamond Encoder is remarkably equipped. It includes 1x 12G-SDI and 4x 3G-SDI inputs and can manage up to 8 output streams with 4:2:2 10-bit encoding. Enhanced with x32 audio channels, HDR, Closed captions, and AES encryption, this encoder is designed to meet diverse and demanding streaming requirements.



