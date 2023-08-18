Bootlin offers Embedded Linux course for BeaglePlay

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Bootlin recently released free and paid resources for the open-source BeaglePlay development board which was launched this year. The course goes over various Embedded Linux topics and targets hobbyists and professionals.

The Embedded Linux training page indicates that some of the boards supported in this course are the BeaglePlay (TI AM6256 CPU), the BeagleBone Black Wireless in addition to STM32 Discovery Boards (i.e. STM32MP157A-DK1, STM32MP157D-DK1, STM32MP157C-DK2, STM32MP157F-DK2).