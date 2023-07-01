TI’s Launchpads feature Wireless MCUs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Texas Instruments recently launched two development kits based on the CC2340R5 and the CC1314R10 wireless microcontrollers. These Launchpads support protocols such as Bluetooth 5 Low Energy, Sub-1 GHz, Wi-SUN, etc.

The Launchpad based on the CC2340R5 microcontroller provides support for protocols such as Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy, Zigbee, SimpleLink TI 15.4 stack (Sub 1GHz) and support for Over-The-Air-Update (OTA).

