TI’s Launchpads feature Wireless MCUs

Jun 30, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 93 views

Texas Instruments recently launched two development kits based on the CC2340R5 and the CC1314R10 wireless microcontrollers. These Launchpads support protocols such as Bluetooth 5 Low Energy, Sub-1 GHz, Wi-SUN, etc.

The Launchpad based on the CC2340R5 microcontroller provides support for protocols such as Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy, Zigbee, SimpleLink TI 15.4 stack (Sub 1GHz) and support for Over-The-Air-Update (OTA).

  • CC2340R5 – Arm Cortex-M0+ (up to 48MHz); 512kB Flash; 36kB SRAM; -102 dBm for BLE @125kbps; -96.5 dBm for BLE @1Mbps

 

 
Some of the interfaces supported include 1x SPI, 1x I2C, 1x UART, 6x Analog pins, 1x 24-bit timer, 3x 16-bit timers, 1x ADC with 12x channel, 1x comparators and real time clock support. Additionally, the CC2340R5 chip integrates an AES 128-bit cryptographic accelerator, RNG and an on-chip buck DC/DC converter.

   
The other LaunchPad is based on the CC1314R106 microcontroller supporting protocols such as IEEE 802.15.4g, Wi-SUN, Wireless M-Bus, MIOTY, Amazon Sidewalk, SimpleLink TI 15.4 stack (Sub 1GHz) and also it offers OTA support.

  • CC1314R106 – Arm Cortex-M33 (up to 48MHz) w/ FPU and DSP; 1MB Flash; 256kB SRAM; 121 dBm @2.5kbps long-range mode; 10 dBm @50kbps, 802.15.4, 868MHz


The LP-EM-CC1314R10 LaunchPad provides access to 34x Digital pins, 8x Analog pins, 1x UART, 1x SPI, 1x I2C, RTC, etc. This development board also includes 4x 32-bit or 8x 16-bit timers, 12-bit SAR ADC (200ksps, 8-channels), 8-bit DAC.

Security features of the CC1314R10 chip include secure boot, secure key storage, Arm TrustZone, AES 128-bit/256-bit cryptographic accelerator, Public key accelerator, SHA2 accelerator and TRNG.


The product page for both devices indicate that these are split Launchpad development kits so users require an XDS debugger (i.e. LP-XDS110 or LP-XDS110ET) for software development and RF evaluation. 

TI also recently launched the compatible LP-XDS110ET debugger with EnergyTrace technology which uses “a DC-DC solution to measure the time density of charge pulses, allowing accuracy on ultra low power measurements. Its high dynamic range (700nA to 400mA) and fast sampling rate (256 kSPS) captures the complete operational profile of the wireless MCU.”

Specifications listed for the LP-EM-CC1314R10 and the LP-EM-CC2340R5 include:

  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 20-pin BoosterPack connector
    • 2x User LEDs
    • 2x Buttons/Switches
  • Debug:
    • 10-pin debug connector
    • LP-EM debug connector
  • Power:
    • 3.3V/5V DC
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 125°C

Further information

The hardware debugger LP-XDS110ET costs $49.00 from TI’s website. On the other hand, the LP-EM-CC2340R5 can be obtained for $25.00 while the LP-EM-CC1314R10 is advertised for $29.00 on TI’s store.

