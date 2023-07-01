TI’s Launchpads feature Wireless MCUs

TI’s Launchpads feature Wireless MCUsJun 30, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 93 views
Texas Instruments recently launched two development kits based on the CC2340R5 and the CC1314R10 wireless microcontrollers. These Launchpads support protocols such as Bluetooth 5 Low Energy, Sub-1 GHz, Wi-SUN, etc.
The Launchpad based on the CC2340R5 microcontroller provides support for protocols such as Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy, Zigbee, SimpleLink TI 15.4 stack (Sub 1GHz) and support for Over-The-Air-Update (OTA).
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- CC2340R5 – Arm Cortex-M0+ (up to 48MHz); 512kB Flash; 36kB SRAM; -102 dBm for BLE @125kbps; -96.5 dBm for BLE @1Mbps