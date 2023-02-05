All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

PLC modular platform based on NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX, Orin NX and TX2 NX

Feb 4, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 183 views

The Ultron is a PLC system based on the NVIDIA Jetson designed for commercial and industrial AI edge applications. The main unit includes an IMU, dual RJ45 ports, CAN Bus and optional LTE, Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity. The system can be expanded with up to 7x additional I/O to suit diverse applications.

The Ultron can deliver up to 100 TOPS and it’s compatible with three NVIDIA GPU variants, Jetson Orin NX, Xavier NX and TX2 NX. 

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Pixhawk V6X IMUs
(click image to enlarge)

The standard main block model includes up to 128GB NVMe SSD storage. The RJ45 ports can be used to interface with IP cameras for video detection and analytics. For wireless connectivity, the Ultron offers an optional M.2 B-Key for LTE or 5G NR (w/ GNSS) and a M.2 E-Key for Wi-Fi.

         
Ultron reference system (left) and FleetTrackr demo (right)
(click images to enlarge)

As previously mentioned, the Ultron can accommodate up to 7x I/O blocks depending on the variant selected. There are three different I/O block variants available: SMCPN-D1 – Analog/Digital/Relays (up to 7 blocks), SMCPN-D2 – RS485/UART/GPIO (up to 4 blocks) and the SMCPN-D4 – SATA Storage (single expansion).

     
Ultron peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

The product page indicates that the Ultron runs on NVIDIA Jetson Linux4Tegra which is a Linux-based OS that targets embedded devices. The device is also supported by SmartCow FleetTrackr which is described as a management platform that allows customers to “provision, manage, monitor and update thousands of devices, securely and entirely over the air simplifying deployment and centralized management of edge AI systems through a hybrid-cloud service.”

SmartCow expects to target robotics, smart factories, traffic signal control, home automation and other Industry 4.0 applications.

Specifications listed for the Ultron main block include:

  • Storage:
    • Up to 128 NVMe SSD
  • Display:
    • 1x 0.96” OLED
    • 1x mini DP
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5 GbE LAN port (optional)
    • 1x Gigabit LAN port
    • 1x Nano SIM Slot
    • 5x SMA connectors for WWAN/WiFi/GNSS antenna
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 B-Key (optional)
    • 1x M.2 E-Key (optional)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.1 Gen2 (Type A)
    • 1x Micro USB
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x RS232 or RS485
    • 2x I2C
    • 1x CAN bus
  • Other Features:
    • 3D Gyroscope, 3D Accelerometer, 3D Magnetometer
    • 7x Status LEDs
    • 1x Reset button
  • Software:
    • Jetpack 5.0.2
  • Mechanical:
    • 117.7 x 100 x 112.5mm
    • 1kg
    • Aluminum
    • DIN Rail
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20°C to 60°C
  • Power:
    • 24V (Via 2-pin terminal block)
  • Certification:
    • CE, FCC, RoHs

Specifications listed for the Ultron I/O block (SMCPN-D1)  include:

  • Display:
    • 1x 0.96” OLED
  • Inputs:
    • 4x Analog input 0-10V
    • 8x Digital isolated input (5-24V)
  • Output:
    • 8x Digital isolated output relay (AC 250V/5A)
    • 4x Digital isolated phototransistor output (5-24V)
  • LED indicator:
    • 1x Power status
    • 24x I/O status
    • 1x GPIO_INT
    • 1x ADC_INT
    • 1x ADC_CNV

Further information

SmartCow hasn’t provided information about pricing. For additional details or to request a demo of the Ultron platform see the SmartCow website. The company will also present their AI solutions at the World Artificial Intelligence Cannes Festival from February 9-11.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...