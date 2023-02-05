PLC modular platform based on NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX, Orin NX and TX2 NX

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Ultron is a PLC system based on the NVIDIA Jetson designed for commercial and industrial AI edge applications. The main unit includes an IMU, dual RJ45 ports, CAN Bus and optional LTE, Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity. The system can be expanded with up to 7x additional I/O to suit diverse applications.

The Ultron can deliver up to 100 TOPS and it’s compatible with three NVIDIA GPU variants, Jetson Orin NX, Xavier NX and TX2 NX.