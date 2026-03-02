DFI IRN556 3.5-inch SBC supports Atom x7000RE and Twin Lake CPUs

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DFI has introduced the IRN556, a 3.5-inch single board computer supporting Intel Atom x7000RE “Amston Lake” processors and Intel Processor N-series “Twin Lake” parts. The board targets industrial and embedded deployments requiring extended temperature operation and flexible I/O expansion.

The IRN556 supports Intel Atom x7211RE, x7433RE, and x7835RE processors with up to eight cores and TDPs ranging from 6W to 12W. It also supports the Intel Processor N150 and Intel Core 3 N355 (Twin Lake), offering up to eight cores and a 15W TDP option.

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Memory is provided through a single 262-pin DDR5 SO-DIMM slot supporting up to 16GB of DDR5-4800 in single-channel configuration.

Atom x7835RE — 8C/8T (up to 3.60 GHz); 6 MB cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.2 GHz), 12 W TDP

— 8C/8T (up to 3.60 GHz); 6 MB cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.2 GHz), 12 W TDP Atom x7433RE — 4C/4T (up to 3.40 GHz); 6 MB cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.0 GHz), 9 W TDP

— 4C/4T (up to 3.40 GHz); 6 MB cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.0 GHz), 9 W TDP Atom x7211RE — 2C/2T (up to 3.20 GHz); 6 MB cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.0 GHz), 6 W TDP

— 2C/2T (up to 3.20 GHz); 6 MB cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.0 GHz), 6 W TDP Core 3 N355 — 8C/8T (up to 3.90 GHz); 6 MB cache, Intel Graphics (up to 1.35 GHz), 15 W TDP

— 8C/8T (up to 3.90 GHz); 6 MB cache, Intel Graphics (up to 1.35 GHz), 15 W TDP Processor N150 — 4C/4T (up to 3.60 GHz); 6 MB cache, Intel Graphics (up to 1.0 GHz), 6 W TDP



IRN556 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)

Graphics are handled by integrated Intel UHD Graphics, supporting OpenGL 4.6, DirectX 12.1, and OpenCL 3.0. Hardware decoding covers HEVC, VP9, AV1, and AVC, while hardware encoding includes HEVC, VP9, and AVC.

The board provides one HDMI port and one LVDS interface, supporting dual-display operation. HDMI supports resolutions up to 4096 × 2160 at 24Hz, while the dual-channel 24-bit LVDS interface supports up to 1920 × 1200 at 60Hz.



IRN556 bottom view

(click image to enlarge)

Networking is provided by two Intel i210IT Gigabit Ethernet controllers, exposed as dual RJ-45 ports on the rear panel. Rear I/O also includes four USB 3.2 ports and one HDMI output.

Internal expansion options include an M.2 M key 2242 slot supporting PCIe Gen3 x2 or SATA 3.0, an M.2 B key 3052 slot supporting PCIe x1 and USB interfaces along with a nano SIM slot, and an M.2 E key 2230 slot supporting PCIe x1 and USB 2.0.



IRN556 top view

(click image to enlarge)

Additional internal interfaces include two USB 2.0 ports, an LVDS LCD connector, line-out/mic-in audio, a 5W speaker output, and an 8-bit digital I/O header. Serial connectivity includes two RS-232/422/485 ports and two additional RS-232 ports via internal headers.

The board uses an AMI SPI 256Mbit BIOS, includes a CR2032 RTC battery, and supports Windows 10 and 11 IoT Enterprise (64-bit) as well as Linux under UEFI.

Specifications listed for the DFI IRN556 include:

Memory:

1× 262-pin DDR5 SO-DIMM slot, up to 16 GB Single-channel DDR5-4800

Display:

1× HDMI (up to 4096×2160 @ 24Hz) 1× LVDS (dual-channel 24-bit, up to 1920×1200 @ 60Hz) Dual display support (HDMI + LVDS)

Audio:

Realtek ALC888S codec 1× Audio (Line-out / Mic-in) 1× Speaker output (5W / 8Ω)

Expansion:

1× M.2 M key 2242 (PCIe Gen3 x2 / SATA 3.0) 1× M.2 B key 3052 (PCIe x1 / USB 3.0 / USB 2.0) 1× nano SIM slot 1× M.2 E key 2230 (PCIe x1 / USB 2.0)

Ethernet:

2× Intel i210IT Gigabit Ethernet controllers (10/100/1000 Mbps)

Rear I/O:

2× GbE (RJ-45) 4× USB 3.2 1× HDMI

Internal I/O:

2× RS-232/422/485 (1.0 mm pitch) 2× RS-232 (1.0 mm pitch) 2× USB 2.0 (1.0 mm pitch) 1× LVDS LCD panel connector 1× 8-bit DIO

Other Features: System reset, programmable from 1 to 255 seconds dTPM 2.0 CR2032 coin cell battery

Power:

9–36V DC input (via 4-pin connector)

Operating temperature: -40°C to 85°C (model dependent)

Mechanical:

3.5-inch SBC form factor 146 × 102 mm

Certifications:

CE, FCC, RoHS, UKCA



Further Information

DFI has not announced pricing for the IRN556 at the time of writing, but additional details are available on the company’s product page.