AAEON UP Rolls Out Linux-Ready Intel Development Kits for Edge AI

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AAEON’s UP brand has unveiled a new line of development kits aimed at edge AI workloads. The series includes the UP TWL AI Dev Kit, UP Squared Pro TWL AI Dev Kit, and UP Xtreme ARL AI Dev Kit, providing developers with entry-level, mid-tier, and high-end options. The kits combine Intel processors with optional AI acceleration modules and a software framework intended to streamline the path from prototyping to deployment.

The UP TWL AI Dev Kit is offered as a cost-efficient platform for power-sensitive projects. It is powered by the Intel Processor N150 (Twin Lake) and emphasizes accessibility for early-stage experimentation and lightweight applications.

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N150 —4C/4T, up to 3.6 GHz, 6 MB cache, and 6 W TDP





UP TWL AI Dev Kit

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N150 —4C/4T, up to 3.6 GHz, 6 MB cache, and 6 W TDP

Built on the same Intel N150 foundation, the UP Squared Pro TWL AI Dev Kit integrates AI acceleration modules to expand performance. Compatible modules include the Hailo-8L, DEEPX DX-M1, and Axelera Metis. Depending on the module, the kit can reach up to 214 TOPS of AI inference throughput while maintaining low power consumption.





UP Squared Pro TWL AI Dev Kit Series

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Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 225H – 14 cores (4P + 8E + 2 LE), 14 threads; up to 4.9 GHz turbo; 18 MB L3 cache; integrated Intel Arc 130T GPU (83 TOPS NPU)

At the top of the lineup, the UP Xtreme ARL AI Dev Kit targets compute-intensive development. It is equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 225H (Arrow Lake), which features 14 CPU cores. Native acceleration is provided by the integrated Intel Arc 130T GPU and an onboard NPU, delivering up to 83 TOPS. Additional AI acceleration modules can be added to extend the platform’s performance for demanding workloads.





UP Xtreme ARL AI Dev Kit

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UP TWL AI Dev Kit [Entry] UP Squared Pro TWL AI Dev Kit [Mid] UP Xtreme ARL AI Dev Kit [High] Processor Intel Processor N150 Intel Processor N150 Intel Core Ultra 5 225H Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel Arc 130T GPU + NPU (83 TOPS) AI Acceleration – Hailo-8L M.2 2230 (13 TOPS) Optional via M.2 2280 (expandable) Memory 8 GB RAM 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM Storage 64 GB eMMC 64 GB eMMC 256 GB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 ×4 SSD FPGA Intel Max V Lattice Lattice Display 1× HDMI 1.4b 1× HDMI 2.0b, 1× DP 1.2, 1× DP 1.4a (USB-C) 2× HDMI 2.1, 1× DP 1.2, 1× DP 1.4a (USB-C) USB / I/O 2× USB 2.0 (wafer), 3× USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, UART, 40-pin GPIO 2× USB 2.0 (wafer), 2× USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1× USB 3.2 Type-C, Audio jack, UART, 2× RS-232/422/485, GPIO, MIPI-CSI 2× USB 2.0 (wafer), 1× USB 2.0 Type-A, 2× USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1× USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, Audio jack, HSUART, 2× RS-232/422/485, GPIO, MIPI-CSI Expansion – 1× M.2 2280 M-key (PCIe Gen 3 ×2), 1× M.2 2230 E-key (occupied by Hailo-8L), 1× M.2 3052 B-key (Nano SIM) 2× M.2 2280 M-key (PCIe Gen 4 ×4), 1× M.2 2230 E-key, 1× M.2 3052 B-key (Nano SIM), 1× SATA 6 Gb/s Networking 1× GbE (Realtek RTL8111H CG) 2× 2.5 GbE (Intel i226IT) 1× GbE (Intel i219), 1× 2.5 GbE (Intel i226IT) Wireless Options – Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (via M.2 2230, slot occupied by Hailo-8L), LTE/4G/5G (via M.2 3052) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LTE/4G/5G (via M.2 2230) Power 12 V DC-in, AT/ATX, ~30 W 12 V DC-in, AT/ATX, 26–35 W 9–36 V DC-in, AT/ATX Cooling Active heatsink Active heatsink Active heatsink Operating Temp. 0°C ~ 60°C 0°C ~ 60°C 0°C ~ 60°C Dimensions 85.6 × 56.5 mm 101.6 × 101.6 mm 120.35 × 122.5 mm Weight (Net) 650 g 750 g 1000 g Accessories UP HD Camera, 12V/5A adapter Hailo-8L Module w/ heatsink, UP HD Camera, 12V/6A adapter UP HD Camera, 19V/6.32A adapter

Each kit includes a developer board, USB HD camera, preinstalled RAM and storage, and Ubuntu Pro 24.04 LTS. The systems ship with NX AI Manager software for evaluation and support the UP AI Software Toolkit. The toolkit provides a unified runtime environment, cross-platform model conversion, and an embedded benchmarking tool for performance testing.

Further Information

The UP TWL AI Dev Kit is priced at $279, with optional accessories such as the CAN Bus Carrier Board ($59) and Intel RealSense Depth Camera D435i ($339).

The UP Squared Pro TWL AI Dev Kit Series starts at $469, offering configurations with Hailo-8L, DeepX M1, or Axelera Metis modules, along with bundle deals for cameras, wireless kits, and 5G/LTE modules.

The UP Xtreme ARL AI Dev Kit is listed at $899, with expandability for additional AI modules and promotional add-ons including Hailo accelerators and connectivity upgrades.