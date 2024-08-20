AAEON’s UP Squared 7100 Updated with Intel Alder Lake-N Processors and Enhanced Memory Support

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The UP Squared 7100 is the latest addition to the UP Squared series, featuring updates in performance, speed, and efficiency. This compact unit is equipped with Intel Alder Lake-N processors, designed to meet the needs of various industrial applications. Enhancements include better processing power, increased memory capacity, and improved graphics capabilities.

According to the official product announcement, the UP Squared 7100 is equipped with Intel Processor N97 and Intel Processor N100 as its standard CPUs. Additionally, this single-board computer is capable of supporting the entire Alder Lake-N processor lineup, which includes the Intel Atom x7000E Series and Intel Core i3 Processor N-series, tailored to customer specifications.

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The board’s design ensures pin-to-pin compatibility with the upcoming Intel Atom x7000RE Series, facilitating future upgrades and securing its usefulness across multiple generations for an extended logentivity.