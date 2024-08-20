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AAEON’s UP Squared 7100 Updated with Intel Alder Lake-N Processors and Enhanced Memory Support

Aug 20, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 194 views

The UP Squared 7100 is the latest addition to the UP Squared series, featuring updates in performance, speed, and efficiency. This compact unit is equipped with Intel Alder Lake-N processors, designed to meet the needs of various industrial applications. Enhancements include better processing power, increased memory capacity, and improved graphics capabilities.

According to the official product announcement, the UP Squared 7100 is equipped with Intel Processor N97 and Intel Processor N100 as its standard CPUs. Additionally, this single-board computer is capable of supporting the entire Alder Lake-N processor lineup, which includes the Intel Atom x7000E Series and Intel Core i3 Processor N-series, tailored to customer specifications.

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The board’s design ensures pin-to-pin compatibility with the upcoming Intel Atom x7000RE Series, facilitating future upgrades and securing its usefulness across multiple generations for an extended logentivity.

  • N97 — 4C/4T, (Up to 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 12W TDP, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 24 Execution Units
  • N100 — 4C/4T, (up to 3.40 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 6W TDP, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 24 Execution Units

 
UP Squared 7100 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Aimed at industrial applications, the UP Squared 7100 supports advanced peripherals through its high-speed data transfer capabilities, backed by LPDDR5 system memory and increased storage options. The inclusion of two COM connectors and a lockable DC jack further enhances its utility in rugged environments.

The board’s capability to manage three simultaneous 4K displays at 60Hz through HDMI 2.0, DP 1.2, and eDP 1.3 ports, paired with the dynamic frequency of the Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen Intel Processors.

 
UP Squared 7100 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The UP Squared 7100 is well-equipped with various I/O ports, including USB 3.2 Type A and dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, enhancing its connectivity options. Security is enhanced with an onboard TPM 2.0, providing necessary encryption and security capabilities to meet modern industrial requirements.

 
UP Squared 7100
(click image to enlarge)

The board supports a variety of operating systems, including Windows 10/11, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, and Yocto 5.1, offering flexibility for different industrial applications.

Specifications listed for the UP Squared 7100:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16GB LPDDR5
    • Up to 128GB eMMC
  •  Audio/Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0b
    • 1x DP 1.2
    • 1x eDP 1.3
    • Audio wafer (Line out + MIC in)
  •  Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE LAN ports
  •  Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 2230 E-Key (PCIe x1, USB2.0 x1)
    • 1x M.2 2280 M-key (PCIe x2)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO expansion header
    • 2x RS-232/422/485 via wafer
  • Other Features:
    • Onboard TPM 2.0
    • RTC
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A
    • 2x USB 2.0 (1x 10-pin wafer)
  • Power:
    • 12V DC-in
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0ºC to 60ºC
  • Mechanical:
    • 85.6 × 90 mm
    • 0.41 lbs

Further information

Details regarding pricing have not been disclosed in the product announcement as of the publication date. For more information, the product page is available on AAEON’s website.

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