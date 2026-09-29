Dual 2.5GbE and DDR5-6400 across four Wildcat Lake NUC platforms

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ASRock Industrial has announced four compact platforms based on Intel Core Series 3 “Wildcat Lake-U” processors. The lineup includes the NUC BOX-320 and NUC BOX-304 mini PCs, alongside the NUC-320 and NUC-304 motherboards, with up to 40 TOPS of AI performance, DDR5 memory, dual 2.5GbE networking, and multi-display support for embedded applications.

The platforms use either the Intel Core 5 320 or Core 3 304 processor. The Core 5 320 features six CPU cores, comprising two performance cores and four low-power efficiency cores, while the Core 3 304 provides five cores with one performance core and four low-power efficiency cores.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Both belong to Intel’s Wildcat Lake-U family and integrate Intel Graphics and AI acceleration capabilities.



NUC BOX-304/320 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)

All four models support up to 64GB of single-channel DDR5-6400 memory through one SO-DIMM slot, including In-Band ECC support. They also share dual M.2 storage interfaces, dual 2.5GbE connectivity, and support for up to three independent 4K displays.



NUC BOX-304/320 front view

(click image to enlarge)

The NUC BOX-320 and NUC BOX-304 are complete embedded mini PCs housed in fan-cooled enclosures measuring 117.5 x 110 x 49mm. The BOX-320 uses the Core 5 320 processor, while the BOX-304 uses the Core 3 304. Both are designed for commercial and industrial applications such as digital signage, kiosks, human-machine interfaces, and intelligent gateways.



NUC BOX-304/320 internal view

(click image to enlarge)

Each system provides two M.2 Key M storage slots, supporting PCIe Gen4 x1 and Gen4 x2 SSDs, along with an M.2 Key E 2230 interface for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Networking is handled by an Intel I226V and Realtek RTL8125BG controller, each supporting 2.5GbE.



NUC BOX-304/320 rear view

(click image to enlarge)

External connectivity includes two USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C ports, three USB Type-A ports, two HDMI 2.1 outputs, and a combined headphone and microphone jack. The Type-C connections also support DisplayPort output, allowing up to three displays at resolutions of 4096 x 2160 at 60Hz.



NUC BOX-304/320

(click image to enlarge)

The systems include Intel Platform Trust Technology (PTT), a watchdog timer, and VESA mounting support. Their specified operating temperature range is 0°C to 40°C, and ASRock Industrial lists Windows 10 and Windows 11 compatibility.

Specifications listed for the NUC Core 300 BOX Series:

Feature NUC BOX-320 NUC BOX-304 Processor Intel Core 5 320 Intel Core 3 304 CPU cores 6 (2P + 4 LP-E) 5 (1P + 4 LP-E) Graphics Intel Graphics Intel Graphics Memory Up to 64GB DDR5-6400, In-Band ECC Storage M.2 2242 PCIe 4.0 x1; M.2 2242/2280 PCIe 4.0 x2 Networking 2x 2.5GbE Wireless Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 USB 2x USB-C 20Gbps; 3x USB-A Display 2x HDMI 2.1; DP via USB-C (3 displays maximum) Power 12–24V DC input; 19V/90W adapter Dimensions 117.5 x 110 x 49mm Cooling Active



NUC 304/320

(click image to enlarge)

The NUC-320 and NUC-304 provide similar processing and connectivity features in a compact motherboard form factor measuring 104 x 102mm. Unlike the enclosed BOX systems, these boards are intended for integration into custom embedded designs and industrial equipment.



NUC 304/320 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)

The NUC-320 uses the Core 5 320, while the NUC-304 is based on the Core 3 304. Both support up to 64GB of single-channel DDR5-6400 memory with In-Band ECC and provide two M.2 Key M slots for PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.



NUC 304/320 front view

(click image to enlarge)

The motherboards retain dual 2.5GbE networking and the same display connectivity as the BOX systems. They additionally provide two internal USB 2.0 connections and one configurable COM port supporting RS-232, RS-422, and RS-485 communication, making them suitable for applications requiring serial interfaces.



NUC 304/320 rear view

(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the NUC Core 300 Motherboard Series:

Feature NUC-320 NUC-304 Processor Intel Core 5 320 Intel Core 3 304 CPU cores 6 (2P + 4 LP-E) 5 (1P + 4 LP-E) Graphics Intel Graphics Memory Up to 64GB DDR5-6400, In-Band ECC Storage M.2 2242 PCIe 4.0 x1; M.2 2242/2280 PCIe 4.0 x2 Networking 2x 2.5GbE Wireless expansion M.2 Key E 2230 USB 2x USB-C 20Gbps; 3x USB-A; 2x USB 2.0 Serial 1x RS-232/422/485 Display 2x HDMI 2.1; DP via USB-C (3 displays maximum) Power 12–24V DC input Dimensions 104 x 102mm (board footprint) Operating temperature -20°C to 70°C

Further Information

Additional information is available on the ASRock Industrial product pages for the NUC BOX-320, NUC BOX-304, NUC-320, and NUC-304. Pricing information has not been publicly disclosed.