The XEM8310-AU25P is a dev board based on the Xilinx Artix Ultrascale+ FPGA made by Opal Kelly

Opal Kelly launched the XEM8310-AU25P which is an FPGA development board that features the Xilinx Artix Ultrascale+ FPGA. This board is supported by the popular FrontPanel SDK to improve rapid prototyping and product development.
The XEM8310-AU25P platform integrates the Xilinx Artix Ultrascale+ XCAU25P-2FFVB676E FPGA which features 2GiB DDR4 memory, 1200 DSP slices, 141,000 CLB LUTs, 282,000 CLB Flip Flops and around 308,437 System Logic Cells.
Opal Kelly XEM8310-AU25P
Other peripherals include a USB Type C Super Speed connector, 32MiB QSPI, 16 MiB System Flash and two low-jitter fixed-frequency clock oscillators. There are also 12 GTY Transceivers (up to 16.375 Gb/s) which support serial interfaces as DisplayPort, 10GbE, SATA, HD-SDI, PCI Express, XAUI and JESD-204B.
The board also offers up to 149 FPGA fabric I/Os and up to four LEDs for general use. The USB host interface implements a Cypress FX3 microcontroller, although its firmware and HDL modules are proprietary.
XEM8310-AU25P Block Diagram
According to the company, the XEM8320 development platform was designed for applications that require blazing data transfer and high-performance computing such as machine vision, machine learning, digital communications/networking and even cryptography.
Suggested Applications
To accelerate software development, Opal Kelly offers the FrontPanel SDK which is compatible with Windows, Mac OS X and Linux environments. Refer to the FrontPanel SDK website for documentation, samples and more info regarding their libraries and APIs.
FrontPanel SDK
Specifications for the XEM8310-AU25P development board include:
- FPGA:
- Xilinx Artix UltraScale+ (XCAU25P-2FFVB676E)
- 308,437 System Logic Cells
- 282,000 CLB Flip-Flops
- 141,000 CLB LUTs
- 1,200 DSP Slices
- FPGA Memory:
- 2 GiByte DDR4 (32-bit wide data interface)
- 32 MiB QSPI FPGA Flash (supports FPGA gateware boot)
- 16 MiB SPI Flash
- FPGA MGT:
- 12 GTY transceivers (up to 16.375 Gb/s)
- USB:
- SuperSpeed USB 3.0
- Clocks:
- 1x 100 MHz fixed oscillator
- 1x 125 MHz fixed oscillator
- Debugger:
- JTAG (via expansion connectors)
- I/Os:
- 4x LEDs
- 77 HP I/O (Banks 64, 67)
- 72 HD I/O (Banks 84, 86, 87)
- Power:
- 7.5-15 VDC
- Operating temperature:
- 0 to 70°C
- Dimensions:
- 100mm x 70mm
Further information
The XEM8310-AU25P ships for $1149.94. The development boards can be ordered from the Opal Kelly website.
