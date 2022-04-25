All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
The XEM8310-AU25P is a dev board based on the Xilinx Artix Ultrascale+ FPGA made by Opal Kelly

Apr 24, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 51 views

Opal Kelly launched the XEM8310-AU25P which is an FPGA development board that features the Xilinx Artix Ultrascale+ FPGA. This board is supported by the popular FrontPanel SDK to improve rapid prototyping and product development.

The XEM8310-AU25P platform integrates the Xilinx Artix Ultrascale+ XCAU25P-2FFVB676E FPGA which features 2GiB DDR4 memory, 1200 DSP slices, 141,000 CLB LUTs, 282,000 CLB Flip Flops and around 308,437 System Logic Cells.

Opal Kelly XEM8310-AU25P
(click images to enlarge)
 

Other peripherals include a USB Type C Super Speed connector, 32MiB QSPI, 16 MiB System Flash and two low-jitter fixed-frequency clock oscillators. There are also 12 GTY Transceivers (up to 16.375 Gb/s) which support serial interfaces as DisplayPort, 10GbE, SATA, HD-SDI, PCI Express, XAUI and JESD-204B.

The board also offers up to 149 FPGA fabric I/Os and up to four LEDs for general use. The USB host interface implements a Cypress FX3 microcontroller, although its firmware and HDL modules are proprietary.



 XEM8310-AU25P Block Diagram
(click images to enlarge)
 

According to the company, the XEM8320 development platform was designed for applications that require blazing data transfer and high-performance computing such as machine vision, machine learning, digital communications/networking and even cryptography. 


Suggested Applications
(click images to enlarge)
 

To accelerate software development, Opal Kelly offers the FrontPanel SDK which is compatible with Windows, Mac OS X and Linux environments. Refer to the FrontPanel SDK website for documentation, samples and more info regarding their libraries and APIs. 


FrontPanel SDK 
(click images to enlarge)
 

Specifications for the XEM8310-AU25P development board include:

  • FPGA:
    • Xilinx Artix UltraScale+ (XCAU25P-2FFVB676E)
      • 308,437 System Logic Cells
      • 282,000 CLB Flip-Flops
      • 141,000 CLB LUTs
      • 1,200 DSP Slices
  • FPGA Memory:
    • 2 GiByte DDR4 (32-bit wide data interface)
    • 32 MiB QSPI FPGA Flash (supports FPGA gateware boot)
    • 16 MiB SPI Flash
  • FPGA MGT:
    • 12 GTY transceivers (up to 16.375 Gb/s)
  • USB:
    • SuperSpeed USB 3.0
  • Clocks:
    • 1x 100 MHz fixed oscillator
    • 1x 125 MHz fixed oscillator
  • Debugger:
    • JTAG (via expansion connectors)
  • I/Os:
    • 4x LEDs
    • 77 HP I/O (Banks 64, 67)
    • 72 HD I/O (Banks 84, 86, 87)
  • Power:
    • 7.5-15 VDC
  • Operating temperature:
    •  0 to 70°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 100mm x 70mm

 

Further information

The XEM8310-AU25P ships for $1149.94. The development boards can be ordered from the Opal Kelly website. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

