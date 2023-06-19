All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

URANUS is an AI Edge Fanless Embedded System with NVIDIA Jetson Modules

Jun 19, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 160 views

URANUS is an AI edge fanless embedded system designed to be compatible with multiple NVIDIA Jetson modules. This compact platform is designed to handle various neural networks and offers support for LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The SmartCow URANUS is compatible with the NVIDIA Jetson Nano, TX2 NX, and Xavier NX modules to meet different application requirements. The embedded system can be configured with the following NVIDIA modules:

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • Xavier NX 16GB:
    • CPU:
      • 6-core NVIDIA Carmel ARM v8.2 64-bit CPU
      • 6MB L2 + 4MB L3 processor
    • GPU:
      • NVIDIA Volta architecture w/ 384 NVIDIA CUDA cores + 48 Tensor cores
    • Memory:
      • 16GB 128-bit LPDDR4x @ 59.7GB/s
  • TX2 NX:
    • CPU:
      • Dual-Core NVIDIA Denver 2 64-Bit CPU
      • Quad-Core Arm Cortex-A57 MPCore processor
    • GPU:
      • NVIDIA Pascal Architecture GPU w/ 256 CUDA cores
    • Memory:
      • 4GB 128-bit LPDDR4 @ 51.2 GB/s
  • Nano:
    • CPU:
      • Quad-core ARM Cortex-A57 MPCore processor
    • GPU:
      • NVIDIA Maxwell architecture w/ 128 NVIDIA CUDA cores
    • Memory:
      • 4GB 64-bit LPDDR4 @ 25.6 GB/s

   
SmartCow Uranus front (left) and back (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The URANUS system includes an HDMI 2.0 Type A port and a 0.96″ OLED display for flexible visual output. Additionally, it features a mini PCIe expansion slot, allowing for easy integration of LTE, Wi-Fi, or mSATA modules.


SmartCow Uranus side (left) and front (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Even though it’s advertised as a fanless PC, the URANUS appears to include a 4-pin connector for a 12V fan. The company states that the device can withstand temperatures ranging from -25°C to +60°C during operation and -40°C to +85°C during storage.

Specifications listed for the SmartCow Uranus include: 

  • Storage:
    • 16 GB eMMC 5.1
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Expansion:
    • 1x Mini PCIe (USB2.0/SATA/PCIe) (full size/half size)
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0 Type A
    • 1x 0.96″ OLED
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x RJ45 GbE (10/100/1000)
    • 1x Nano SIM slot
  • USB:
    • 2x USB3.2 Gen1 Type A
    • 1x USB2.0 Type C (OTG only)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Fan connector
    • 1x Recovery, 1x Reset
    • 1x GPIO
    • 1x Power LED indicator
  • Power:
    • 12V DC input (via 2-pin terminal block)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -25°C to +60°C
  • Certification:
    • CE, FCC
  • Mechanical:
    • 50 x 110 x 60mm
    • 0.9kg

The spec sheet indicates that the order includes a 12V/5A DC power adapter, screws, standoffs and the AI embedded system with the selected NVIDIA Jetson module. For additional information, refer to the Uranus product page.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...