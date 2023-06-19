URANUS is an AI Edge Fanless Embedded System with NVIDIA Jetson Modules

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

URANUS is an AI edge fanless embedded system designed to be compatible with multiple NVIDIA Jetson modules. This compact platform is designed to handle various neural networks and offers support for LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The SmartCow URANUS is compatible with the NVIDIA Jetson Nano, TX2 NX, and Xavier NX modules to meet different application requirements. The embedded system can be configured with the following NVIDIA modules:

— ADVERTISEMENT —

