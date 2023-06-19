URANUS is an AI Edge Fanless Embedded System with NVIDIA Jetson Modules

URANUS is an AI Edge Fanless Embedded System with NVIDIA Jetson ModulesJun 19, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 160 views
URANUS is an AI edge fanless embedded system designed to be compatible with multiple NVIDIA Jetson modules. This compact platform is designed to handle various neural networks and offers support for LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity.
The SmartCow URANUS is compatible with the NVIDIA Jetson Nano, TX2 NX, and Xavier NX modules to meet different application requirements. The embedded system can be configured with the following NVIDIA modules:
- Xavier NX 16GB:
- CPU:
- 6-core NVIDIA Carmel ARM v8.2 64-bit CPU
- 6MB L2 + 4MB L3 processor
- GPU:
- NVIDIA Volta architecture w/ 384 NVIDIA CUDA cores + 48 Tensor cores
- Memory:
- 16GB 128-bit LPDDR4x @ 59.7GB/s
- CPU:
- TX2 NX:
- CPU:
- Dual-Core NVIDIA Denver 2 64-Bit CPU
- Quad-Core Arm Cortex-A57 MPCore processor
- GPU:
- NVIDIA Pascal Architecture GPU w/ 256 CUDA cores
- Memory:
- 4GB 128-bit LPDDR4 @ 51.2 GB/s
- CPU:
- Nano:
- CPU:
- Quad-core ARM Cortex-A57 MPCore processor
- GPU:
- NVIDIA Maxwell architecture w/ 128 NVIDIA CUDA cores
- Memory:
- 4GB 64-bit LPDDR4 @ 25.6 GB/s
- CPU: