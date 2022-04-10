SolidRun & NXP launch World’s Smallest 16-Core System on Module

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

This past week, SolidRun released their newest LX2-Lite SoM based on the NXP’s Layerscape LX216A System on Chip as well as the CLEARFOG LX2-Lite off-the-shelf Development board. SolidRun claims that their LX2-Lite Mini SoM is the smallest 16-core SoM platform in the world due to 58x40mm ultra-compact footprint.



The LX2-Lite SOM combines the robust NXP’s FinFET architecture (16nm) and up to 16 Arm Cortex-A72 cores with optimized data paths for L2/3 packet processing, security offload and efficient traffic management. To increase network security and data routing performance, the SOM features a security acceleration engine (up to 50 Gbps) and a data compression engine (88 Gbps).





LX2-Lite System on Module Top and Back view

There are three variations for the LX2-Lite SOMs (8-Core, 12-Core and 16-Core). The SOM provides 12x Serdes lanes, 4x 25Gbps ethernet ports (up to 100 Gbps) and up to 8x PCIe Gen3.0 peripherals. Every SOM also offers support for USB 3.0, UART, and I2C. Additionally, the SOM integrates 8GB of eMMC storage, 8Mbit SPI with 64MB of flash memory including SD/MMC support.





LX2162A Block Diagram

On the other hand, the CLEARFOG LX2-Lite offers a large number of I/Os and SerDes lanes as well as compatibility for PCIe, USB and SATA interfaces. SolidRun commits to give comprehensive and long-term support for software distribution, SolidRun’s support tools and source code to accelerate development processes. Refer to the SolidRun Developer Center and its Github page for additional details.





ClearFog LX2162A Kit 32GB

Finally, SolidRun’s LX2-Lite provides software and documentation for well known Linux operating systems such as Debian, Ubuntu as well as other Yocto developer operating systems.

SolidRun and NXP anticipates their SOMs to be used for data center networking applications, 5G ORAN applications and to ease the worldwide shift to SD-WAN network architectures.

Specifications listed for the SolidRun’s LX2 – Lite SOM include:

Processor 8x Cortex A72 NXP Layerscape LX2082A (up to 2GHz) 12 x Cortex A72 NXP Layerscape LX2122A (up to 2GHz) 16x Cortex A72 NXP Layerscape LX2162A (up to 2GHz)

Memory/storage: RAM —up to 32GB DDR4 option for Dual Channel 64GB DDR4 support (Refer to vendor) Flash — 8GB eMMC MicroSD and PCIe-SSD storage support

Networking 4 x 25 GbE or 1 x 100 GbE 4 x 10GbE w/ built in PHY 8 x 1GbE** (Configurable, refer to vendor) Sync-E, 1588-V2

Media I/O: 3 x Hirose DF40 connectors

Other I/O: 4x I2C 2x UART 4x SATA Gen3.0 (refer to vendor)

Expansion: 40-pin, RPi-like GPIO connector M.2 E-key 2230 slot M.2 M-key 2280 slot M.2 B-key 3042/3052 slot with micro-SIM slot SIM card slot

OS Support: Linux DPDK UEFI NXP Layerscape Secure Boot

Power – 12V

Operating temperature — 0 to 70°C

Dimensions – 55 x 48 mm

Specifications listed for the CLEARFOG LX2-LITE SOM carrier board include:

Processor NXP Layerscape LX2 Lite (up to 16-core) Arm Cortex A72 up to 2GHz

Memory/storage: RAM —up to 32GB DDR4 Flash — 8GB eMMC MicroSD storage support

Networking 2 x SFP28 ports (25GbE each) 2 x SFP+ ports (10GbE each) 8 x 1GbE copper (RJ45)

Misc: USB to STM32 for remote management RunBMC compliant socket

Debug: Mini USB JTAG

Power 12V DC Jack ATX standard

Operating temperature — 0 to 70°C

Dimensions – 170 x 137mm

Further information

There are two off-the-shelf versions of the CLEARFOG LX2-LITE (32GB and 8GB) evaluation kits at the SolidRun shop website. They can be preordered for $1197 and $870 respectively. SolidRun also provides a Product Configuration Tool to customize your own LX216A SOM on their website.