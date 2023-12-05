December 2023 Update: Armbian 23.11 Topi Release

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Armbian 23.11 Topi, the latest update of the Armbian Linux distribution for single board computers (SBCs), brings a range of enhancements, updates, and fixes. This release focuses on improving functionality and compatibility across a variety of embedded devices, offering new features and support to meet the evolving needs of the SBC community.

Armbian:

Armbian is an open-source OS based on Linux designed specifically for ARM-based single-board computers (SBCs). It provides a lightweight and customizable environment for SBCs, allowing users to run various applications and services on devices such as the Raspberry Pi, Orange Pi, etc. Refer to the Armbian GitHub to see what devices are supported.

Key Updates and Enhancements:

Extended Board Support: Notably, Armbian 23.11 adds Khadas VIM1S, Khadas VIM4, Texas Instruments TDA4VM, and Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro to its standard support tier.

Kernel and Desktop Improvements: The release introduces mainline kernel support for RK3588, featuring experimental HDMI capabilities, and unifies display managers across all desktop environments.

Innovative Features and Quality Control: Experimental EDK2/UEFI support for RK3588 boards and the introduction of new daily image builds for Ubuntu Mantic and Debian Trixie demonstrate Armbian’s commitment to innovation. Enhanced quality control through automated testing ensures a stable and reliable experience.

Detailed Changelog Highlights: