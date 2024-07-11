DietPi July 2024 News (Version 9.6)

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The July 2024 release of DietPi v9.6 introduces new software, enhancements, and bug fixes to enhance user experience and system performance. This update includes the addition of the IRC bouncer software package soju and several improvements across different devices and features.

DietPi:

DietPi is a lightweight and optimized operating system based on Linux, tailored for single-board computers and small-scale devices. Its primary goal is to provide a minimal yet efficient environment for running various applications and services with minimal resource consumption.

July Updates for DietPi v9.6:

New Software and Features:

DietPi-Software | soju: The DietPi software library now includes soju, an IRC bouncer, expanding the range of applications available for users. This addition caters to users seeking a robust IRC solution.

Key Enhancements:

General: DietPi now provides all kernel, bootloader, and firmware packages from its own APT repository, removing the Armbian APT repository from all systems. However, for SBCs not officially supported by DietPi and used as generic devices, the Armbian repository is preserved.

Quartz64/Star64/VisionFive 2: The extended attribute handler for ext4 security labels (CONFIG_EXT4_FS_SECURITY) is now enabled, required for some Docker containers.

Quartz64/Star64/VisionFive 2: eBPF functionality for firewall and network monitoring software like Cilium has been added to the kernel builds for these SBCs.

Orange Pi 5: Older U-Boot builds caused the Ethernet MAC address to be random and change on every boot. Recent U-Boot builds resolve this, and users are informed and offered to flash the latest U-Boot image during the DietPi update.

Bug Fixes:

Network : Resolved a rare issue where shutdowns could hang due to networking services attempting to bring down the same network interface concurrently.

Odroid C1 : Fixed an issue where the kernel upgrade did not apply as intended.

VisionFive 2 : Resolved a boot issue caused by a false device tree name in /boot/extlinux/extlinux.conf .

NanoPi R6C : Fixed a boot issue as the latest mainline U-Boot for R6S does not support the R6C.

: Fixed a boot issue as the latest mainline U-Boot for R6S does not support the R6C. DietPi-Tools | DietPi-Drive_Manager: Resolved an issue where network drives and potentially other mounts could be unmounted on shutdown before stopping services accessing them, preventing hanging shutdown sequences and potential data loss.

Software Updates: