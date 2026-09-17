OpenMote turns a Wiimote-style remote into an ESP32-S3 Home Assistant controller

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Hat & Hammer has launched a Crowd Supply campaign for OpenMote, a programmable universal remote built around an ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 module. The device supports infrared transmission and reception, Bluetooth LE, Wi-Fi, motion sensing, audio, haptic feedback, and Qwiic/STEMMA QT expansion, while also targeting smart-home and game-controller applications.

The OpenMote is based on an ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 module with a dual-core 240MHz processor, 16MB of flash, and 8MB of PSRAM. Wireless connectivity includes 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 LE, and ESP-NOW peer-to-peer communication.

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OpenMote internal features

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The remote provides 12 physical buttons, 11 of which are freely programmable, along with a six-axis IMU that can generate interrupts for wake-on-motion operation. Four status LEDs and a haptic rumble motor are also integrated.



OpenMote development platform support

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Infrared support consists of a 940nm emitter and a 38kHz receiver, allowing the device to both learn and transmit remote-control codes. Hat & Hammer positions this feature for controlling conventional TVs, receivers, air conditioners, and other IR-based equipment without requiring a separate bridge.



OpenMote demo

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For audio, OpenMote includes a mono speaker driven by a MAX98357A 3.2W Class-D amplifier and a PDM MEMS microphone. This allows projects to generate audio as well as respond to microphone input.

Expansion is available through a Qwiic/STEMMA QT I2C connector and labeled GPIO pads. The project also lists ESP-NOW support for direct communication with other ESP32-based hardware without requiring a Wi-Fi router.



OpenMote battery compartment

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On the smart-home side, OpenMote is designed to work locally with Home Assistant using preflashed ESPHome firmware. Hat & Hammer states that button presses, LEDs, and motion-sensor data can be exposed to Home Assistant automations without relying on a cloud service. The campaign also lists integration with Apple Home and Amazon Alexa over Wi-Fi.

The Bluetooth radio can also operate as a standard BLE HID gamepad, keyboard, or media remote. The campaign lists compatibility with PCs, Android devices, Steam Deck, Android TV, Google TV, and Fire TV, although it does not support the original Wii console because that system uses Bluetooth Classic rather than BLE.



OpenMote external features

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For software development, the board can be programmed through Arduino IDE, PlatformIO, or ESP-IDF, with flashing handled through the same USB-C port used for charging. Hat & Hammer also plans an Arduino library with examples for the board’s peripherals.

The company also lists OpenMote Studio, a companion application intended to let users select and install predefined remote configurations over USB-C without writing code. The firmware and Studio application are still under development.

Specifications listed for OpenMote include:

Processor: ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 Dual-core, up to 240MHz 16MB flash 8MB PSRAM

Wireless: Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n Bluetooth 5 LE ESP-NOW

Controls: 11 programmable 1 power button

Sensors: 6-axis IMU Wake-on-motion support

Infrared: 940nm IR emitter 38kHz IR receiver Learning and transmission

Audio: MAX98357A 3.2W Class-D amplifier Mono speaker PDM MEMS microphone

Feedback: Haptic rumble motor 4 indicator LEDs Charge indicator

Expansion: Qwiic/STEMMA QT I2C Silkscreened GPIO

USB: USB-C charging USB-C firmware flashing

Battery: 1200mAh lithium battery



Further Information

Hat & Hammer says it plans to release the complete schematics, PCB layouts, BOM, Arduino library, and Home Assistant firmware as open-source material before units ship.

The OpenMote campaign is live on Crowd Supply and is scheduled to end on October 29, 2026. The fully assembled OpenMote is priced at $99, while the OpenMote Board is priced at $59 and requires a compatible Wiimote shell. Both are currently listed to ship on February 28, 2027.