Linux Box Dev Edition brings Armbian Linux with Home Assistant support

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THIRDREALITY’s Linux Box Dev Edition is a compact smart home gateway aimed at developers, educators, and system integrators working with open-source automation platforms and standard smart home protocols.

THIRDREALITY lists a quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of onboard storage, along with integrated wireless connectivity including dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth/BLE, Thread, and standard Zigbee.

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While the company does not publicly identify the application processor used, the official firmware flashing instructions rely on Amlogic’s USB Burning Tool, indicating that the Linux Box Dev Edition is based on an Amlogic system-on-chip.

This tool is specific to Amlogic platforms and is commonly used for flashing and recovery on Amlogic-based Linux devices.



Software Burning Tool

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Zigbee support appears to be implemented using a dedicated radio co-processor rather than a USB dongle. Home Assistant compatibility includes support for the zigpy-blz backend, which is designed for Bouffalo Lab Zigbee radios.

A reader also suggested that the gateway uses a Bouffalo Lab BLZ-based Zigbee radio, likely from the BL702 family, operating as a serial network co-processor, although THIRDREALITY does not explicitly disclose the Zigbee chipset.



USB Devkit

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A USB port is provided for expansion, allowing external storage or additional peripherals to be connected. The hardware is housed in a compact wall-plug form factor intended for direct outlet installation.

The Linux Box Dev Edition runs Armbian Linux and is designed to be fully reflashable. GitHub build scripts reference Armbian 22.11 (trunk) with a Debian Bookworm userland and a Linux 5.10 LTS kernel, while users can install additional packages, modify services, or rebuild the firmware using THIRDREALITY’s published resources.



Firmare Flashing Setup

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The device ships with Home Assistant preinstalled, with Zigbee and Matter support configured through the ZHA integration. Users who prefer alternative automation frameworks can remove Home Assistant and deploy software such as OpenHAB, with setup documentation also available online.

The platform supports connecting multiple smart home devices, with a recommended deployment size of up to 32 devices to maintain stability.

Linux Box Dev Edition

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The Linux Box Dev Edition is compatible with THIRDREALITY’s Zigbee and Matter devices and supports integration with other standard-compliant products.

Through Matter, the gateway can interoperate with ecosystems such as Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa, enabling local control alongside broader ecosystem connectivity.

Further Information

The THIRDREALITY Linux Box Dev Edition is available through Amazon and the company’s official website, with pricing listed at $99.99.