DietPi April 2026 Update Adds Prometheus, Orange Pi 4 LTS Support

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The April release of DietPi v10.3 introduces support for the Orange Pi 4 LTS, adds Prometheus as a new software option, and includes a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported platforms. This update focuses on improving system reliability and usability, with updates to core utilities, storage management features, and software installation workflows.

DietPi:

DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded devices. It focuses on minimal resource usage while providing automation utilities and a broad software catalog.

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Key updates in DietPi v10.3 include:

New Images:

Orange Pi 4 LTS – Support has been added for the Orange Pi 4 LTS variant based on the Rockchip RK3399 SoC, including updated system images.

New Software:

Prometheus – The open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit has been added to the DietPi software catalog, enabling system metrics collection and visualization through its web interface.

Removed Software:

QuiteRSS – Removed from the DietPi catalog following its deprecation in newer Debian releases due to outdated dependencies and lack of maintenance.

Enhancements:

DietPi-AutoStart – Added an Amiberry-Lite autostart option, allowing earlier service initialization during boot.

– Added an Amiberry-Lite autostart option, allowing earlier service initialization during boot. DietPi-Drive_Manager – Updated to modify only relevant entries in /etc/fstab instead of recreating the file, improving compatibility with custom configurations.

– Updated to modify only relevant entries in instead of recreating the file, improving compatibility with custom configurations. DietPi-Drive_Manager – Introduced a USB auto-mount feature using udev rules to automatically mount and unmount external storage devices.

– Introduced a USB auto-mount feature using udev rules to automatically mount and unmount external storage devices. DietPi-Display – Added support for Odroid C1 and XU4 systems using /boot/boot.ini .

– Added support for Odroid C1 and XU4 systems using . Home Assistant – Migrated from pyenv to uv for Python environment management, reducing installation time and resource usage while simplifying updates.

Bug Fixes: