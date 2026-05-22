DietPi May 2026 Update Adds Orange Pi 5B Support and Security Fixes

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The May release of DietPi v10.4 adds dedicated Orange Pi 5B support, introduces mitigations for recent Linux vulnerabilities, and includes enhancements affecting logging, kernel management, and software installation workflows, together with multiple bug fixes.

DietPi:

DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded devices. It focuses on minimal resource usage while providing automation utilities and a broad software catalog.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Key updates in DietPi v10.4 include:

New Images:

Orange Pi 5B – Dedicated images are now available for the Orange Pi 5B. Previous Orange Pi 5 images required manual device tree changes to enable board-specific functions such as onboard WiFi support.

Enhancements:

Linux Security – DietPi v10.4 includes mitigations for the recently disclosed Linux vulnerabilities CVE-2026-31431 (“Copy Fail”), CVE-2026-43284, and CVE-2026-43500 (“Dirty Frag”). Updated kernel packages have been provided across supported SBC platforms.

– DietPi v10.4 includes mitigations for the recently disclosed Linux vulnerabilities CVE-2026-31431 (“Copy Fail”), CVE-2026-43284, and CVE-2026-43500 (“Dirty Frag”). Updated kernel packages have been provided across supported SBC platforms. Genera l – Persistent DietPi log files have been moved from /var/tmp/dietpi/logs to /var/lib/dietpi/logs , reflecting changes introduced in Debian Trixie where older /var/tmp content is automatically removed.

l – Persistent DietPi log files have been moved from to , reflecting changes introduced in Debian Trixie where older content is automatically removed. NanoPi R76S – Network interface names for the two Ethernet ports are now persistent across reboots, preventing interface swapping.

– Network interface names for the two Ethernet ports are now persistent across reboots, preventing interface swapping. Allwinner / Amlogic / Rockchip SBCs – The linux-dtb-* packages have been merged into the linux-image-* packages, simplifying kernel branch management and allowing multiple kernel branches to coexist more reliably.

– The packages have been merged into the packages, simplifying kernel branch management and allowing multiple kernel branches to coexist more reliably. DietPi-Installer – Improved handling has been added for GRUB BIOS images using GPT partition tables without dedicated BIOS boot partitions.

– Improved handling has been added for GRUB BIOS images using GPT partition tables without dedicated BIOS boot partitions. DietPi-Software | soju – The project has migrated to the new official Codeberg repository following archival of the GitHub project.

– The project has migrated to the new official Codeberg repository following archival of the GitHub project. DietPi-Software | Unbound – DietPi now distributes updated Unbound packages through its own APT server.

– DietPi now distributes updated Unbound packages through its own APT server. DietPi-Software | Java – Java support has been updated to Java 26 on 64-bit systems, while ARMv7 systems remain limited to Java 21 due to upstream HotSpot JVM issues affecting newer releases.

Bug Fixes: