Recore A8: AllWinner-Based FDM 3D Printer Control Board with Linux Support

Jul 10, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 84 views

The Recore A8 delivers a comprehensive solution for desktop 3D printers, featuring standard JST PH connectors, an 8-layer PCB, expansion headers for additional stepper motor drives, and robust Armbian support.

Similar to its predecessor, the Recore A5, which was discussed in 2021, this latest model continues to utilize the Allwinner A64 SoC—a quad-core CPU operating at 1 GHz. It is equipped with six TMC2209 stepper motor drivers, which are celebrated for their quiet operation and precision, making them particularly suitable for 3D printing applications.

Recore A8 Pinout
(click image to enlarge)

The Recore A8 boasts industry-standard JST PH connectors, which improve cable retention to prevent disconnections during printing operations. The board’s versatility is evident in its configurable connectors that accommodate various applications such as end-stops, Neopixels, servos, inductive probes, and the BLTouch (auto-bed leveling sensor).

For those needing additional control over stepper motors, the board provides expansion headers that support two more stepper motor drivers, using either TMC2209 or the Revolt for managing motors with a 48 V power supply.

Recore A8 Wiring Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Temperature management on the Recore A8 is flexible, supporting regular thermistors on all four inputs, or the direct use of four thermocouples without additional hardware. For high-temperature applications, configurations for PT100 and PT1000 sensors are available, though the PT100 requires an additional board.

Compared to the Recore A7, the A8 model features several upgrades such as the use of more robust 2 mm JST connectors, an enable pin for stepper motors, and an improved 8-layer PCB. The power management system has been enhanced with a higher current 5V step-down converter and optimized ground layer clearances for better signal integrity.

Other refinements include enhanced voltage stability, a newly added USB button for simplified interaction, and a reduction in inrush current.

Recore A8 Top View
(click image to enlarge)

Th Recore A8 comes with Debian Linux pre-installed, providing users the choice to run Klipper, OctoPrint, MainSail, or Fluidd. More technical details can be found on the Recore A8 Wiki pages.

A recent update from the Armbian forum confirms ongoing support for the Recore series, specifically models A5 through A8.

Further information

The Recore A8 is available for purchase at the iagent.no online store for $149.00, excluding VAT.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

