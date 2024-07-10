Recore A8: AllWinner-Based FDM 3D Printer Control Board with Linux Support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Recore A8 delivers a comprehensive solution for desktop 3D printers, featuring standard JST PH connectors, an 8-layer PCB, expansion headers for additional stepper motor drives, and robust Armbian support.

Similar to its predecessor, the Recore A5, which was discussed in 2021, this latest model continues to utilize the Allwinner A64 SoC—a quad-core CPU operating at 1 GHz. It is equipped with six TMC2209 stepper motor drivers, which are celebrated for their quiet operation and precision, making them particularly suitable for 3D printing applications.