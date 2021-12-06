Compact Elkhart Lake system triples up on GbE and HDMI

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Nexcom’s Linux-friendly “NISE 53” embedded PC runs on Intel’s Elkhart Lake with up to 16GB DDR4, optional eMMC, 3x HDMI, 3x GbE, 4x USB, 2x COM, 2x M.2, and mini-PCIe.



Nexcom has upgraded its Apollo Lake based NISE 52 design with a much faster Intel Elkhart Lake processor and twice the maximum RAM at 16GB. The NISE 53 system provides an extra expansion slot (now driven by PCIe Gen3), and an option for up to 32GB eMMC. The USB count has dropped from 8x to 4x, and dual serial ports have replaced the DB44 combo port.







NISE 53, front and back

Like the NISE 52, the NISE 53 features triple HDMI and triple GbE ports and offers ruggedization features suitable for industrial automation, intelligent transportation, retail, and smart city IoT solutions. The fanless system offers the same 162 x 150 x 26mm footprint as the NISE 52. Other Elkhart Lake embedded PCs with 3x GbE ports include Ibase’s larger AGS103T and other Elkhart Lake systems with a similar compact footprint include Neousys’ POC-400

The NISE 53 runs Linux 4.19 or Windows 10 or 11 a quad-core, 1.8GHz Pentium J6413 or a dual-core, 1.2GHz/3.0GHz Atom x6211E. The system supports up to 16GB DDR4-2133 via a single socket along with the optional 32GB eMMC. One of the GbE ports uses an Intel I210-AT while the other two are driven by Marvell SOC PHY. Time Synchronized Networking (TSN) is supported.

The HDMI ports support triple independent displays, but are limited to 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz resolution. The system is further equipped with 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and 2x RS232/485 ports, one of which offers optional auto flow control. Other features include 4x GPI, 4x GPO, and TPM 2.0.







NISE 53

The NISE 53 switches from dual mini-PCIe slots to a single mini-PCIe plus external and internal M.2 B-key 2242/3042/3052 slots. The internal slot supports USB 3.0 instead of 2.0 but offers PCIe x1 instead of x2. They all support WiFi/BT and 4G/LTE, and are supported with a nano-SIM slot. The mini-PCIe and external M.2 support mSATA storage.

The system switches from wide-range input to a 12V/24VDC terminal plug with AT/ATX support. It defaults to a 24V, 60W supply.

Ruggedization features remain the same, with a -5 to 55°C range with ambient air flow, 10% to 95% (non-condensing) humidity tolerance, 50G shock protection per IEC60068-2-27, and 2Grms vibration resistance per IEC60068-2-64. Nexcom offers 10-year availability.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the NISE 53. More information may be found in Nexcom’s announcement and product page.

